Jays Win in Extras

Orioles 6 Blue Jays 5 (10 innings)

If you are up 5-0 and 6-2 against the Orioles, the game shouldn’t go into overtime. You shouldn’t be letting that team back into the game.

José Berríos was terrific. He did give up a two-run homer in the fourth and a solo homer in the seventh, but he allowed just 3 hits, and no walks with 8 strikeouts in his 7 innings.

He left the game with the Jays up 6-3 and two innings left, so we should have been ok.

One of Tom’s lines (that he uses too often) is ‘if you use a bunch of relievers, sooner or later you are going to hit on the one that doesn’t have it that night’. Tonight, Charlie hit the one that didn’t have it on his first try. I can’t really complain about using Garcia. He hadn’t allowed an earned run since May 22. And he hadn’t given up more than one run since April 26. Since then, Garcia had an ERA of 1.80, allowing batters a .185/.241/.315 batting line.

So, I guess, he was overdue for a bad night.

Tonight, he got two quick outs. Everything seemed good. Then two doubles, from Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays. Unfortunately, those were followed by a Ryan Mountcastle home run. Suddenly our 6-3 lead was a 6-6 tie.

Tim Mayza came in to get the last out of the inning.

Jordan Romano pitched a nice quick ninth.

Adam Cimber got the tenth, with the Manfred Man. The Orioles bunted him to third (I hate the bunt in this spot, it puts a ton of pressure on the next batter). Cimber got the next batter, Ryan McKenna to strikeout. Then Mullins popped out, and the Jays held serve.

In the bottom of the inning, Bo Bichette was the Manfred Mann. Vlad Guerrero was up and hit the second pitch he saw (a high fastball, 99.2 MPH) through the left side of the inning. Bo scored easily. Jays win.

Nice for Vlad to be the hero and get ice water dumped on him three times.

Before that, we scored:

1 run in the first inning: Vlad hit a two-out single and Alejandro Kirk doubled one to right to score him.

4 runs in the third inning: With one out, Vlad singled, and an out later Teoscar homered (crushed 461 feet). After that Santiago Espinal singled and Matt Chapman homered (this one only 411 feet). We were up 5-0.

1 in the fifth: Vlad homered (number 16 of the season). 6-2 should have been enough.

The Jays had 13 hits.

Vlad had four, including the game-winner.

Teoscar, Santiago, and Lourdes had two each.

The two guys at the top of the order were the only guys not to reach base. Springer and Bichette went 0 for 10 with 3 strikeouts. I guess Bo ‘reached base’ in the 10th.

Jays of the Day: Cimber (.312 WPA), Guerrero (.265), Hernandez (.252), Berrios (.177) and Romano (.139).

Suckage: Garcia (-.348), Springer (.115) and Gurriel (-.090).

Tomorrow we have a 3:00 PM start time. Kevin Gausman (5-5, 2.67) vs. Tyler Wells (3-4, 3.86).

Let’s not have the drama tomorrow. Just a blowout would be nice.