Thursday Bantering: Jays Stuff

By Tom Dakers
Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Let’s get out to a big lead and not hand it back today. Just for fun.

Today’s lineup. No Springer or Chapman today. Espinal at the top of the order, Moreno catches, Kirk DHes, Biggio in at second.

Apparently, Chapman’s wrist is bothering him.

Today's Lineups

ORIOLES BLUE JAYS
Cedric Mullins - CF Santiago Espinal - 3B
Austin Hays - RF Bo Bichette - SS
Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Adley Rutschman - DH Alejandro Kirk - DH
Rougned Odor - 2B Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Tyler Nevin - 3B Raimel Tapia - CF
Ryan McKenna - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Robinson Chirinos - C Gabriel Moreno - C
Jorge Mateo - SS Cavan Biggio - 2B
Tyler Wells - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

This weekend’s starters:

It is induction weekend for the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. Jeff Francis, Justin Morneau, Duane Ward, and Pedro Martinez are being added to the Hall.

Having fun always helps. We were also told that Vlad expected to be intentionally walked in the 10th inning. But when they didn’t, he knew he’d end the game.

I don’t know that this means much, but it is cool.

Bad news for those of us who want a standardized strike zone. I doubt the pitch clock will debut next year, either. I don’t have any opinion on the pitch clock. Shifting I hope they never outlaw.

