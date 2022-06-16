Thursday Bantering: Jays Stuff

Let’s get out to a big lead and not hand it back today. Just for fun.

Today’s lineup. No Springer or Chapman today. Espinal at the top of the order, Moreno catches, Kirk DHes, Biggio in at second.

Apparently, Chapman’s wrist is bothering him.

Today's Lineups ORIOLES BLUE JAYS Cedric Mullins - CF Santiago Espinal - 3B Austin Hays - RF Bo Bichette - SS Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Adley Rutschman - DH Alejandro Kirk - DH Rougned Odor - 2B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Tyler Nevin - 3B Raimel Tapia - CF Ryan McKenna - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Robinson Chirinos - C Gabriel Moreno - C Jorge Mateo - SS Cavan Biggio - 2B Tyler Wells - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

This weekend’s starters:

#BlueJays vs. Yankees probables…



Friday: Ross Stripling vs. Jordan Montgomery

Saturday: Alek Manoah vs. Jameson Taillon

Sunday: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Gerrit Cole — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) June 16, 2022

It is induction weekend for the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. Jeff Francis, Justin Morneau, Duane Ward, and Pedro Martinez are being added to the Hall.

Having fun always helps. We were also told that Vlad expected to be intentionally walked in the 10th inning. But when they didn’t, he knew he’d end the game.

While the team was in Detroit, George Springer asked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - who wasn't satisfied with where he was offensively - this serious question:



"Are you having fun?"



Guerrero thought about it. He realized he needed to get back to enjoying the game the way he used to. — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) June 16, 2022

I don’t know that this means much, but it is cool.

Kevin Gausman's 77 strikeouts are the 3rd-most through a pitcher's first 12 games of their #BlueJays career:



Roger Clemens - 88

Jose Berrios - 78

Kevin Gausman - 77

Brandon Morrow - 74

Alek Manoah - 73

Robbie Ray - 73#NextLevel — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 16, 2022

Bad news for those of us who want a standardized strike zone. I doubt the pitch clock will debut next year, either. I don’t have any opinion on the pitch clock. Shifting I hope they never outlaw.