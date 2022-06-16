Thursday Bantering: Jays Stuff

Let’s get out to a big lead and not hand it back today. Just for fun.
Today’s lineup. No Springer or Chapman today. Espinal at the top of the order, Moreno catches, Kirk DHes, Biggio in at second.
Apparently, Chapman’s wrist is bothering him.
Today's Lineups
|ORIOLES
|BLUE JAYS
|Cedric Mullins - CF
|Santiago Espinal - 3B
|Austin Hays - RF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Adley Rutschman - DH
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Rougned Odor - 2B
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Tyler Nevin - 3B
|Raimel Tapia - CF
|Ryan McKenna - LF
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Robinson Chirinos - C
|Gabriel Moreno - C
|Jorge Mateo - SS
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Tyler Wells - RHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
This weekend’s starters:
#BlueJays vs. Yankees probables…— Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) June 16, 2022
Friday: Ross Stripling vs. Jordan Montgomery
Saturday: Alek Manoah vs. Jameson Taillon
Sunday: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Gerrit Cole
It is induction weekend for the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. Jeff Francis, Justin Morneau, Duane Ward, and Pedro Martinez are being added to the Hall.
Next Week.....The Opening Pitch on Thursday, June 16 at @LFBrewery with support from @sportsnetgrill.— Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾️ (@CDNBaseballHOF) June 9, 2022
Hall of Famers + Food + Beer + Gift = event you don't want to miss.https://t.co/4wZNpChHpD pic.twitter.com/6YKcxP90gP
Having fun always helps. We were also told that Vlad expected to be intentionally walked in the 10th inning. But when they didn’t, he knew he’d end the game.
While the team was in Detroit, George Springer asked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - who wasn't satisfied with where he was offensively - this serious question:— Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) June 16, 2022
"Are you having fun?"
Guerrero thought about it. He realized he needed to get back to enjoying the game the way he used to.
I don’t know that this means much, but it is cool.
Kevin Gausman's 77 strikeouts are the 3rd-most through a pitcher's first 12 games of their #BlueJays career:— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 16, 2022
Roger Clemens - 88
Jose Berrios - 78
Kevin Gausman - 77
Brandon Morrow - 74
Alek Manoah - 73
Robbie Ray - 73#NextLevel
Bad news for those of us who want a standardized strike zone. I doubt the pitch clock will debut next year, either. I don’t have any opinion on the pitch clock. Shifting I hope they never outlaw.
On the pitch clock, Rob Manfred said, "we are encouraged by the results in the minor leagues." But on both the clock and the shift, he did not go so far as to say he's going to move for it in 2023: "I don't want to prejudge the competition committee process."— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 16, 2022
