GameThread Game #63: Orioles at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
/ new
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Going for the series W.

This is awesome.

Today's Lineups

ORIOLES BLUE JAYS
Cedric Mullins - CF Santiago Espinal - 3B
Austin Hays - RF Bo Bichette - SS
Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Adley Rutschman - DH Alejandro Kirk - DH
Rougned Odor - 2B Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Tyler Nevin - 3B Raimel Tapia - CF
Ryan McKenna - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Robinson Chirinos - C Gabriel Moreno - C
Jorge Mateo - SS Cavan Biggio - 2B
Tyler Wells - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Poll

How many batters will the Wizard of Gaus walk?

view results
  • 44%
    0
    (11 votes)
  • 32%
    1
    (8 votes)
  • 8%
    2
    (2 votes)
  • 16%
    3 or more
    (4 votes)
25 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many RBIs will Ryan Mountcastle have today?

view results
  • 53%
    Not a one!
    (14 votes)
  • 23%
    One
    (6 votes)
  • 23%
    Two or Three or More
    (6 votes)
26 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Springer pinch hit today?

view results
  • 36%
    Yep!
    (9 votes)
  • 64%
    Nah
    (16 votes)
25 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).

