GameThread Game #63: Orioles at Blue Jays

Going for the series W.

This is awesome.

Coach Mark Budzinski always tosses a ball to Vladimir Guerrero Jr when he jogs off the field, so he has it for next inning. After O's finish batting in T-10th, Budzinski's about to toss a ball, and Vladdy gives him the ole "Mutombo" finger wag.



"We won't need it." he said. — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) June 16, 2022

Today's Lineups ORIOLES BLUE JAYS Cedric Mullins - CF Santiago Espinal - 3B Austin Hays - RF Bo Bichette - SS Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Adley Rutschman - DH Alejandro Kirk - DH Rougned Odor - 2B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Tyler Nevin - 3B Raimel Tapia - CF Ryan McKenna - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Robinson Chirinos - C Gabriel Moreno - C Jorge Mateo - SS Cavan Biggio - 2B Tyler Wells - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

