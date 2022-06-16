Jays Get Thumped By Orioles

Orioles 10 Blue Jays 2

Just a bad day for the Jays and for Kevin Gausman.

Gausman only went 2.1, allowed 7 runs, 5 earned, off 7 hits and 1 walk with 3 strikeouts. He gave up 6 runs in the third inning (helped along by a Santiago Espinal error). And that was the game.

Beyond that, we didn’t do much on offense. Just 8 hits on the day. Alejandro Kirk was the only batter with more than one hit and had one of our two RBI. Beyond that, Teoscar Hernandez hit a solo home run; that was all the scoring we’d do.

David Phelps finished off the third for Gausman and pitched the fourth.

Jeremy Beasley helped out the pen by going 3 innings (allowing 2 runs) with 5 strikeouts. For that, odds are that he’ll be heading back to Buffalo. He threw 48 pitches.

Matt Gage threw the last two innings, allowing 1 run.

Under the bad news file, Bo Bichette came out of the game after fouling a ball off his foot. They are saying that the x-rays are negative. I wouldn’t be surprised if he misses a game. But then I thought Vlad might get today off after taking a pitch in the hand yesterday.

Vlad played a couple of innings at third base. After Bo left the game, Espinal moved from third to short. Gurriel moved from left to first, leaving third for Vlad. Unfortunately, Vlad didn’t get a play at third.

No Jays of the Day today. I’d give an honourable mention to Beasley just for chewing up some outs. And, since he will likely be heading back to Buffalo, we should give a going-away present.

Suckage: Gausman (-.339 WPA).

Tomorrow we start a three-game series with the Yankees. It would be nice to win a couple or three of those.