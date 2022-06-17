 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread Game #64: Yankees at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
The Jays are welcoming (welcoming?) the current division lead into town, and will hoping to cool down the unreal season they’ve had so far.

May the good guys win.

We have a roster move ahead of tonight’s game:

We have some injury updates:

Here are tonight’s lineups looking to support Stripling to a win: Springer’s back at leadoff, Bichette as mentioned is out and day-to-day, and Moreno will catch.

Today's Lineups

YANKEES BLUE JAYS
Aaron Judge - CF George Springer - CF
Josh Donaldson - DH Santiago Espinal - SS
Anthony Rizzo - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Giancarlo Stanton - RF Alejandro Kirk - DH
DJ LeMahieu - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Gleyber Torres - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B
Joey Gallo - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS Gabriel Moreno - C
Kyle Higashioka - C Cavan Biggio - 2B
J. Montgomery - LHP Ross Stripling - RHP

Poll

How many games will the Jays win in this series?

Poll

Which player will have the best start this series?

Poll

What’s the highest number of runs the Jays will score in a game this series?

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).

