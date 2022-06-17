GameThread Game #64: Yankees at Blue Jays

The Jays are welcoming (welcoming?) the current division lead into town, and will hoping to cool down the unreal season they’ve had so far.

May the good guys win.

We have a roster move ahead of tonight’s game:

Otto Lopez will be active for Blue Jays tonight, with lefty Matt Gage optioned to Buffalo to make room. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) June 17, 2022

We have some injury updates:

#BlueJays injuries:



Jansen (hand): light receiving work, dry swinging, starting hitting progression



Chapman (wrist): MRI revealed joint inflammation, can play thru it, but day-to-day



Bichette (foot): contusion on foot, tried running before the game, not good enough. Out today — Ethan Diamandas (@EthanDiamandas) June 17, 2022

Here are tonight’s lineups looking to support Stripling to a win: Springer’s back at leadoff, Bichette as mentioned is out and day-to-day, and Moreno will catch.

Today's Lineups YANKEES BLUE JAYS Aaron Judge - CF George Springer - CF Josh Donaldson - DH Santiago Espinal - SS Anthony Rizzo - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Giancarlo Stanton - RF Alejandro Kirk - DH DJ LeMahieu - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Gleyber Torres - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Joey Gallo - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS Gabriel Moreno - C Kyle Higashioka - C Cavan Biggio - 2B J. Montgomery - LHP Ross Stripling - RHP

Poll How many games will the Jays win in this series? 0

1

2

All 3! vote view results 0% 0 (0 votes)

0% 1 (0 votes)

0% 2 (0 votes)

0% All 3! (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which player will have the best start this series? Stripling

Manoah

Kikuchi vote view results 0% Stripling (0 votes)

0% Manoah (0 votes)

0% Kikuchi (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll What’s the highest number of runs the Jays will score in a game this series? 0-2

3-5

6-8

9+ vote view results 0% 0-2 (0 votes)

0% 3-5 (0 votes)

0% 6-8 (0 votes)

0% 9+ (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

