Jays lose to Yankees

Yankees 10 Blue Jays 3

This one wasn’t fun at all.

We were winning for a moment. Gabriel Moreno singled home Alejandro Kirk (who took a pitch off the hand to reach base) in the third inning.

Ross Stripling pitched a 3 up 3 down first. In the second, he started the inning with a walk and a single but stranded the runners. In the third, two singles but they were stranded again.

The luck ran out in the fourth. Single and Gleytor Torres double scored the Yankees’ first run. A ground-out scored the second and that was it for Ross. 5 hits, and 2 walks in 3.2 innings, but his pitch count of 84 pitches tells the story. He got into a lot of deep counts even when everything went well.

Trent Thornton got the last out of the fourth. and that was the end of the fun for him too. The fifth went hit batter, Giancarlo Stanton homer, DJ LeMahieu homer, Torrez double, Joey Gallo double. That was the end for Thornton. The first time this season he gave up more than 2 runs in an outing (he gave up 2 twice, the last time was May 7th, so he’s been doing well until tonight). Went into the game with a 2.59 ERA, and came out with it at 4.38.

Trevor Richards came in and wasn’t any better. His time went single, strikeout, intentional walk (Aaron Judge so understandable), strikeout (Josh Donaldson), and then an Anthony Rizzo grand slam.

And it was 10-2.

Casey Lawrence mopped up and gave us 4 good innings. He allowed a 2-run homer in the ninth (by Gallo), but he saved us from using a few more arms. His reward? He’ll, very likely, be sent back to Buffalo. It is too bad, I’m sure he’d enjoy major league money for a few more days. But he showed well and will be back. He threw 52 hits.

On offense, we did little. 5 hits, 3 of them by Moreno, who drove in 2 of the 3 runs. Kirk drove in the other.

We had 0 fors from Springer (who looks lost at the plate), Espinal, Guerrero (did have a walk and our 2 hardest hit balls, a liner caught in CF and a ground ball), Hernandez (walk), Gurriel, and Biggio (walk).

Jays of the Game: Moreno (.106 WPA) and I’m giving one to Lawrence so he can take it back to Buffalo, and remember when he struck out Aaron Judge.

Suckage: Thornton (-.278, 1 out, 5 hits, 5 earned, 2 homers). And all the 0 fors can share one award.

Tomorrow we have Alek Manoah (8-1, 1.67) vs. Jameson Tallon (7-1, 2.93). It is a 3:00 Eastern start.