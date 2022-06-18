Saturday Bantering: Ryu Has Tommy John Surgery

We knew this was likely, but Hyun Jin Ryu has had Tommy John Surgery. Generally, it takes a year to a year and a half to recover from Tommy John. Since next year is the last on his current contract, it is unlikely we’ll see him on the mound for the Jays again unless they re-sign him.
You never know. He’ll be looking for a one-year deal to prove himself, unless he decides to retire. He’s 35 now.
Hyun Jin Ryu underwent successful surgery. It was a “revision UCL reconstruction with a flexor tendon repair.”— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 18, 2022
Full Tommy John. He’ll be out for at least a year. #BlueJays
Today’s lineup.
Bo and Matt are back. The Yankees are putting all the lefties they can against Alek Manoah.
Today's Lineups
|YANKEES
|BLUE JAYS
|Matt Carpenter - 3B
|George Springer - CF
|Aaron Judge - DH
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Joey Gallo - LF
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS
|Raimel Tapia - LF
|Aaron Hicks - CF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Jose Trevino - C
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Marwin Gonzalez - RF
|Cavan Biggio - 1B
|Jameson Taillon - RHP
|Alek Manoah - RHP
