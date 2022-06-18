Saturday Bantering: Ryu Has Tommy John Surgery

We knew this was likely, but Hyun Jin Ryu has had Tommy John Surgery. Generally, it takes a year to a year and a half to recover from Tommy John. Since next year is the last on his current contract, it is unlikely we’ll see him on the mound for the Jays again unless they re-sign him.

You never know. He’ll be looking for a one-year deal to prove himself, unless he decides to retire. He’s 35 now.

Hyun Jin Ryu underwent successful surgery. It was a “revision UCL reconstruction with a flexor tendon repair.”



Full Tommy John. He’ll be out for at least a year. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 18, 2022

Today’s lineup.

Bo and Matt are back. The Yankees are putting all the lefties they can against Alek Manoah.