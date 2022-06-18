Jays Roster Move: Richards IL, Gage Back

Trevor Richards has been placed on the IL with a neck strain.

Matt Gage reappears. Gage has been pretty decent, giving up just 2 hits and a walk with 3 strikeouts in 5 innings. Small sample and all. But having another lefty around isn’t a bad thing.

Richards has been having a tough time, giving up 12 runs in his last 8 innings. I don’t know how much of that can be alibied by the neck strain.

Our bullpen, as a whole, hasn’t been great. I don’t know how much of that is because we’ve been using the low-leverage guys a lot lately. I wonder if Pearson will be up at some point or if they are more interested in him being starting depth. It is a tough call.

Get healed up quick, Trevor.