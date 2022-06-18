GameThread Game #65: Yankees at Blue Jays

Jays and the Sith battle it out again.

Today Alek Manoah starts.

And there was a roster move. Matt Gage is back, Trevor Richards was put on the IL. Surprising to me, Casey Lawrence is still with the team.

Today's Lineups YANKEES BLUE JAYS Matt Carpenter - 3B George Springer - CF Aaron Judge - DH Bo Bichette - SS Anthony Rizzo - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - DH Gleyber Torres - 2B Alejandro Kirk - C Joey Gallo - LF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS Raimel Tapia - LF Aaron Hicks - CF Matt Chapman - 3B Jose Trevino - C Santiago Espinal - 2B Marwin Gonzalez - RF Cavan Biggio - 1B Jameson Taillon - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

Go Jays Go

