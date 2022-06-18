Jays Calling Up Max Castillo

Alfonso E. Saer Gómez tells us that the Jays have selected Max Castillo to be added to the 40-man and called up for tomorrow’s game.

He doesn’t have the corresponding move, but Ryu can be put on the 60-day IL, so he can have that 40-man spot.

They could send Casey Lawrence down, or they could send Otto Lopez down and then do something Monday to get to the 8-man bullpen which will be the rule starting Monday (presuming MLB doesn’t change their minds again).

Castillo is 23. He started the year in New Hampshire and moved to Buffalo on May 15th. In 5 games, 3 starts, he has a 0.66 ERA in Buffalo with 10 hits, 14 walks and 35 strikeouts in 29 innings. He had 6 starts with the Fisher Cats, with a 3.10 ERA. In 29 innings, he allowed 21 hits, 14 walks with 35 strikeouts.

Matt and Tom had him as the Jays' #31 prospect in our top 40 list before the season. Matt tells us:

Stuff-wise, Castillo would usually sit in the low-90s on his fastball, with a sweeping slider and a change-up that had a couple different looks. When it came in firmer, it looked more like a two seam fastball in the upper 80s, when it was softer it had more vertical finish. In shorter outings this spring, Castillo’s velocity ticked up more into the mid-90s, and this placement reflects potential for a middle reliever as opposed to starter given a velo bump and the secondaries he has.

But his strikeout numbers have jumped from previous years.

I’m interested to see him pitch.