Father’s Day Bantering

Happy Father's Day. Call your dad.

Max Castillo is with the Jays now. Bowden Francis was outrighted from the 40-man and cleared waivers. Casey Lawrence was optioned to Buffalo. Sorry to see Lawrence go down, but I’m sure we’ll see him back soon enough.

This is sweet. My dad and I played catch a bunch. But my dad, being from England, had never used a baseball glove before I came along. And he would make the catches while moving out of the way of the ball. But he never missed. He was just worried he would.

Alex Montoyo will be throwing out the first pitch to his dad, manager Charlie Montoyo. They were getting some practice throws in this morning.



“I’m more nervous for him than I’m nervous about the game.” - Charlie Montoyo #BlueJays #HappyFathersDay2022 pic.twitter.com/wltgEQ0Nkl — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) June 19, 2022

We were right. Yesterday’s umpire was bad. But this doesn’t include the two missed swings from the first base umpire (who will be behind the plate today, I’m not excited by that). Those hurt too. From Umpire Scorecards:

Today’s lineup. Scoring some runs would be ok guys. George Springer is hitless in his last four games.

Today's Lineups YANKEES BLUE JAYS DJ LeMahieu - 1B George Springer - CF Aaron Judge - CF Bo Bichette - SS Josh Donaldson - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Giancarlo Stanton - DH Alejandro Kirk - C Gleyber Torres - 2B Teoscar Hernandez - DH Aaron Hicks - LF Santiago Espinal - 2B Kyle Higashioka - C Matt Chapman - 3B Marwin Gonzalez - SS Lourdes Gurriel - LF Joey Gallo - RF Raimel Tapia - RF Luis Severino - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

A picture of two guys to whom I owe much of my baseball fandom. Steve Rogers was a terrific pitcher for the Expos, and Dave Van Horne called the games on TV. He and his partner Duke Snider helped build my love of the game.