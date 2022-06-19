Game Thread Game #66: Yankees at Blue Jays

Please win for the dads.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there.

I know he goes by Max now, but Maximo Castillo is such a fun name to say. Maximal Maximo. — Jesse Goldberg-Strassler (@jgoldstrass) June 19, 2022

New #BlueJays P Max Castillo has the nickname “La Papa”, meaning The Potato.



“Because I was round, like a potato. I was big so they started calling me La Papa, so I guess that’s my nickname now.” pic.twitter.com/gJ7I61poui — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 19, 2022

Here are today’s lineups looking to prevent the sweep:

Today's Lineups YANKEES BLUE JAYS DJ LeMahieu - 1B George Springer - CF Aaron Judge - CF Bo Bichette - SS Josh Donaldson - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Giancarlo Stanton - DH Alejandro Kirk - C Gleyber Torres - 2B Teoscar Hernandez - DH Aaron Hicks - LF Santiago Espinal - 2B Kyle Higashioka - C Matt Chapman - 3B Marwin Gonzalez - SS Lourdes Gurriel - LF Joey Gallo - RF Raimel Tapia - RF Luis Severino - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

