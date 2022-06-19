 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread Game #66: Yankees at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
/ new
MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Please win for the dads.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there.

Here are today’s lineups looking to prevent the sweep:

Today's Lineups

YANKEES BLUE JAYS
DJ LeMahieu - 1B George Springer - CF
Aaron Judge - CF Bo Bichette - SS
Josh Donaldson - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Giancarlo Stanton - DH Alejandro Kirk - C
Gleyber Torres - 2B Teoscar Hernandez - DH
Aaron Hicks - LF Santiago Espinal - 2B
Kyle Higashioka - C Matt Chapman - 3B
Marwin Gonzalez - SS Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Joey Gallo - RF Raimel Tapia - RF
Luis Severino - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Poll

How many runs will the Jays score today?

view results
  • 27%
    0-1
    (8 votes)
  • 31%
    2-3
    (9 votes)
  • 31%
    4-6
    (9 votes)
  • 10%
    7+
    (3 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will pitch more innings today?

view results
  • 24%
    Kikuchi
    (7 votes)
  • 75%
    Jays relievers
    (22 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Max Castillo make his major league debut today?

view results
  • 73%
    Yes!
    (17 votes)
  • 26%
    Nah
    (6 votes)
23 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...