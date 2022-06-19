Nate Pearson Leaves Game With Shoulder Discomfort

Nate Pearson must have a curse on him.

As Matt mentioned in the GameThread, Nate came out of today’s Bisons’ game after just 2 pitches, walking off with an injury of some sort. Likely arm, I would think.

Update: They are saying he came out with “right shoulder discomfort” which doesn’t sound good.

Gregor Chisholm, in the Star, wrote about Nate this week, talking about the possibility of Pearson coming up to start if there was another injury:

The rehab schedule suggests otherwise. Pearson was diagnosed with mononucleosis in early April. Two and a half months later, he still hasn’t thrown more than two innings in a game despite going six days between appearances. Even more telling, all four of Pearson’s rehab appearances have been out of the bullpen. That doesn’t sound like someone who is getting ready to start, it sounds like someone preparing to become a full-time reliever. Otherwise, it’s going to be 2025 before Pearson is stretched out enough to pitch deep into games.

Hopefully whatever knocked him out of today’s game isn’t serious, but Nate just can’t seem to get any luck.

Now sometimes when young pitches have injury issues, things turn around for them later. Guys can have good careers in their 30s when they don’t throw a lot of pitches in their 20s,

The way they were working Nate in rehab made us wonder if there was something not right with him. He was getting several days between outings and he wasn’t being extended beyond 2 innings.

Hopefully, it isn’t serious and he can get back to pitching soon.