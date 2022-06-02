 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread Game #50: White Sox at Blue Jays

Going for the swwwwwwwweep

By Kate Stanwick
/ new
Chicago White Sox v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Jays are going for their second series sweep in a row, and their 8th win in a row.

They’ll have one of their best in Alek Manoah on the mound:

Here’s how the rotation should line up for the next series:

Here are this afternoon’s lineups. Springer is still out, Espinal will bat lead off again, and Kirk will catch.

Today's Lineups

WHITE SOX BLUE JAYS
Leury Garcia - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B
Luis Robert - CF Bo Bichette - SS
Yoan Moncada - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - DH
Jose Abreu - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Gavin Sheets - RF Alejandro Kirk - C
Yasmani Grandal - C Cavan Biggio - 1B
Andrew Vaughn - LF Matt Chapman - 3B
Reese McGuire - DH Raimel Tapia - LF
Josh Harrison - 2B Bradley Zimmer - CF
Johnny Cueto - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

Poll

Will the Jays get the sweep today?

view results
  • 85%
    You bet
    (46 votes)
  • 14%
    Sadly no
    (8 votes)
54 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many batters will Manoah strike out today?

view results
  • 2%
    0-2
    (1 vote)
  • 34%
    3-6
    (17 votes)
  • 54%
    7-8
    (27 votes)
  • 10%
    9+
    (5 votes)
50 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Zimmer have an RBI today?

view results
  • 32%
    Of course!
    (16 votes)
  • 67%
    No
    (33 votes)
49 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...