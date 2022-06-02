GameThread Game #50: White Sox at Blue Jays

The Jays are going for their second series sweep in a row, and their 8th win in a row.

They’ll have one of their best in Alek Manoah on the mound:

For today’s game, #BlueJays pivoted from dark blue jerseys to white jerseys with white hats at SP Alek Manoah’s behest.



Really wanted the white hats — “They can be our sweep hats,” he shouted to a clubhouse attendant. — Ethan Diamandas (@EthanDiamandas) June 2, 2022

Here’s how the rotation should line up for the next series:

#BlueJays vs. Twins probables:



Friday: Yusei Kikuchi vs. TBA

Saturday: José Berríos vs. Dylan Bundy

Sunday: Kevin Gausman vs. Devin Smeltzer — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) June 2, 2022

Here are this afternoon’s lineups. Springer is still out, Espinal will bat lead off again, and Kirk will catch.

Today's Lineups WHITE SOX BLUE JAYS Leury Garcia - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Luis Robert - CF Bo Bichette - SS Yoan Moncada - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - DH Jose Abreu - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Gavin Sheets - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Yasmani Grandal - C Cavan Biggio - 1B Andrew Vaughn - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Reese McGuire - DH Raimel Tapia - LF Josh Harrison - 2B Bradley Zimmer - CF Johnny Cueto - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

Poll Will the Jays get the sweep today? You bet

Sadly no vote view results 85% You bet (46 votes)

14% Sadly no (8 votes) 54 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many batters will Manoah strike out today? 0-2

3-6

7-8

9+ vote view results 2% 0-2 (1 vote)

34% 3-6 (17 votes)

54% 7-8 (27 votes)

10% 9+ (5 votes) 50 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Zimmer have an RBI today? Of course!

No vote view results 32% Of course! (16 votes)

67% No (33 votes) 49 votes total Vote Now

