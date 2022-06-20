GameThread Game #67: Blue Jays at White Sox

The Jays are in Chicago for their last series of the season against the White Sox.

We have an update on Danny Jansen:

Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (finger fracture) continued to ramp up baseball activity in Chicago on Monday — he hit off a tee and played catch. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 20, 2022

Here are tonight’s lineups. Tapia bats fifth. Old friend Reese McGuire is catching and batting 7th.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS WHITE SOX George Springer - CF Tim Anderson - SS Bo Bichette - SS Andrew Vaughn - DH Vladimir Guerrero - DH Luis Robert - CF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Jose Abreu - 1B Raimel Tapia - LF AJ Pollock - LF Santiago Espinal - 2B Jake Burger - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Reese McGuire - C Gabriel Moreno - C Adam Engel - RF Cavan Biggio - 1B Josh Harrison - 2B Jose Berrios - RHP Lance Lynn - RHP

Poll How man games will the Jays win in this series? 0

1

2

All 3! vote view results 0% 0 (0 votes)

0% 1 (0 votes)

0% 2 (0 votes)

0% All 3! (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll What is the greatest number of runs the Jays will score in a game this series? 0-3

4-6

7-9

10+ vote view results 0% 0-3 (0 votes)

0% 4-6 (0 votes)

0% 7-9 (0 votes)

0% 10+ (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will be the first Blue Jay to hit a homer in Chicago? Vladdy

Bo

Chapman

Kirk

Moreno

Biggio

Espinal

Gurriel

Springer

Hernandez

Zimmer vote view results 0% Vladdy (0 votes)

0% Bo (0 votes)

0% Chapman (0 votes)

0% Kirk (0 votes)

0% Moreno (0 votes)

0% Biggio (0 votes)

0% Espinal (0 votes)

0% Gurriel (0 votes)

0% Springer (0 votes)

0% Hernandez (0 votes)

0% Zimmer (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).