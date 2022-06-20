 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread Game #67: Blue Jays at White Sox

By Kate Stanwick
MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Jays are in Chicago for their last series of the season against the White Sox.

We have an update on Danny Jansen:

Here are tonight’s lineups. Tapia bats fifth. Old friend Reese McGuire is catching and batting 7th.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS WHITE SOX
George Springer - CF Tim Anderson - SS
Bo Bichette - SS Andrew Vaughn - DH
Vladimir Guerrero - DH Luis Robert - CF
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Jose Abreu - 1B
Raimel Tapia - LF AJ Pollock - LF
Santiago Espinal - 2B Jake Burger - 3B
Matt Chapman - 3B Reese McGuire - C
Gabriel Moreno - C Adam Engel - RF
Cavan Biggio - 1B Josh Harrison - 2B
Jose Berrios - RHP Lance Lynn - RHP

Poll

How man games will the Jays win in this series?

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).

