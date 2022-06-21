Tuesday Bantering: Vlad AL Player of the Week

I wonder if today, just to be different, our pitchers could hold the opponent to half a dozen runs or less today. It is funny, early in the season, the batters couldn’t hit. Now the pitchers can’t pitch.

Vladimir Guerrero was voted AL Player of the Week. He hit .407/.500/.778 for the week, with 3 home runs and 7 RBI.

And Vlad, Alejandro Kirk, Bo Bichette and George Springer (well, actually, Springer is third among AL outfielders, but that still would have him in the game) are leading in their positions in All-Star voting. And Santiago Espinal is second among second basemen, Matt Chapman is third. And Lourdes Gurriel and Teoscar Hernandez are 7th and 8th, just out of the top 6 in voting. And Danny Jansen is 4th among DHes, which is interesting.

If you can’t read this, it is from a Ben Nicholson-Smith tweet.

I’m sure you have seen this, but it is the worst-looking cap I’ve ever seen.

I cannot believe this is real pic.twitter.com/stZexqnSeo — Paul Ross (@RealPaulRoss) June 20, 2022

Today’s lineup. Springer DHes.