GameThread Game #68: Blue Jays at White Sox

By Kate Stanwick
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox

Well, the Jays have done a bunch of losing lately, but on the plus side, Alejandro Kirk is killing it in All Star votes:

Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS WHITE SOX
George Springer - DH Tim Anderson - SS
Bo Bichette - SS Andrew Vaughn - DH
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Luis Robert - CF
Alejandro Kirk - C Jose Abreu - 1B
Teoscar Hernandez - RF AJ Pollock - LF
Santiago Espinal - 2B Adam Engel - RF
Matt Chapman - 3B Seby Zavala - C
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Josh Harrison - 2B
Raimel Tapia - CF Danny Mendick - 3B
Kevin Gausman - RHP Dylan Cease - RHP

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).

