Today in Jays history: Jays beat Orioles to win 11th straight

Nine Years Ago Today

The Blue Jays beat the Orioles 13-5, picking up their 11th win in a row. That tied a team record (they did it in 1987 and 1998). Since then they have done that two more times June 2015 and August 2015.

We scored 9 runs in the first 3 innings and could coast the rest of the way. From the recap:

On offense:

Melky Cabrera: 1 for 3, sac fly, 2 RBI. Jose Bautista: 1 for 3, 2 walks, double, 3 RBI. Edwin Encarnacion: 3 for 5, double, home run, 4 RBI. Colby Rasmus: 1 for 4, walk, home run. J.P. Arencibia: 3 for 4, 1 RBI on a bases-loaded hit by pitch. He also did a good job catching Josh Johnson. Maicer Izturis: 2 for 5, 2 doubles. Emilio Bonifacio: 2 for 4, double, steal. We did everything. Small ball, Emilio gets a bunt single (bunted over the pitcher), steals second, goes to third on a Kawasaki bunt and scores on a sac fly. And long ball with homers from Edwin and Colby.

Freddy Garcia, the Orioles starter, gave up 7 hits and 7 earned in 2.1 innings. At 36, he didn’t have a good time with the O’s, going 3-5 with a 5.77 ERA before being traded to the Braves in August.

Josh Johnson got the start for the Jays and picked up 1 of his 2 wins with the Jays. He went 6 innings, allowing 7 hits, 4 earned, 1 walk, and 5 strikeouts. His other win came in his last start of the season (and his career), August 6 against the Mariners.

Aaron Loup, Juan Perez (remember him?), and Dustin McGowan pitched an inning each in relief.

Loup was in his first full season with the Jays. He pitched in 33 games in 2012, the season before, but in 2013 he had a 2.47 ERA in 64 appearances.

Perez was a 34-year-old lefty reliever. He pitched in 19 games for the Jays that year with a 3.69 ERA. He pitched in a total of 61 games spread over 5 seasons, with 4 teams in his career.

McGowan was trying to come back from various injuries that had him out since 2008 (except for 21 innings in 2011). This game was his fourth of 25 that year.

Unfortunately, we lost our next game, 4-1, to the Rays in Tropicana Field, so the streak ended at eleven.

Toronto Blue Jays Table Pitching IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA IR IS WPA Josh Johnson, W (1-2) 6 7 4 4 1 5 1 4.60 0.117 Aaron Loup 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1.95 0 0 0.016 Juan Perez 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.001 Dustin McGowan 1 1 1 1 0 2 1 5.40 0 0 0.000 Team Totals 9 11 5 5 1 7 2 5.00 0 0 0.134 View Original Table

Generated 6/23/2021. Provided by Baseball-Reference.com Generated 6/23/2021.