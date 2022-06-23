 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Today in Jays history: Jays beat Orioles to win 11th straight

By Tom Dakers
Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
Dustin McGowan
Nine Years Ago Today

The Blue Jays beat the Orioles 13-5, picking up their 11th win in a row. That tied a team record (they did it in 1987 and 1998). Since then they have done that two more times June 2015 and August 2015.

We scored 9 runs in the first 3 innings and could coast the rest of the way. From the recap:

On offense:

Melky Cabrera: 1 for 3, sac fly, 2 RBI.

Jose Bautista: 1 for 3, 2 walks, double, 3 RBI.

Edwin Encarnacion: 3 for 5, double, home run, 4 RBI.

Colby Rasmus: 1 for 4, walk, home run.

J.P. Arencibia: 3 for 4, 1 RBI on a bases-loaded hit by pitch. He also did a good job catching Josh Johnson.

Maicer Izturis: 2 for 5, 2 doubles.

Emilio Bonifacio: 2 for 4, double, steal.

We did everything. Small ball, Emilio gets a bunt single (bunted over the pitcher), steals second, goes to third on a Kawasaki bunt and scores on a sac fly. And long ball with homers from Edwin and Colby.

Freddy Garcia, the Orioles starter, gave up 7 hits and 7 earned in 2.1 innings. At 36, he didn’t have a good time with the O’s, going 3-5 with a 5.77 ERA before being traded to the Braves in August.

Josh Johnson got the start for the Jays and picked up 1 of his 2 wins with the Jays. He went 6 innings, allowing 7 hits, 4 earned, 1 walk, and 5 strikeouts. His other win came in his last start of the season (and his career), August 6 against the Mariners.

Aaron Loup, Juan Perez (remember him?), and Dustin McGowan pitched an inning each in relief.

Loup was in his first full season with the Jays. He pitched in 33 games in 2012, the season before, but in 2013 he had a 2.47 ERA in 64 appearances.

Perez was a 34-year-old lefty reliever. He pitched in 19 games for the Jays that year with a 3.69 ERA. He pitched in a total of 61 games spread over 5 seasons, with 4 teams in his career.

McGowan was trying to come back from various injuries that had him out since 2008 (except for 21 innings in 2011). This game was his fourth of 25 that year.

Unfortunately, we lost our next game, 4-1, to the Rays in Tropicana Field, so the streak ended at eleven.

Baltimore Orioles Table
Batting AB R H RBI BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS WPA Details
Nate McLouth LF 5 0 1 0 0 1 5 .289 .369 .407 .776 -0.008
Manny Machado 3B 5 1 2 0 0 2 5 .322 .354 .483 .837 -0.038 2B
Nick Markakis RF 4 1 2 1 0 0 4 .289 .341 .414 .756 0.061 2·2B,GDP
Adam Jones CF 4 0 1 0 0 1 4 .298 .320 .508 .828 -0.085
Chris Davis 1B 3 0 1 1 1 0 4 .339 .416 .723 1.139 0.018 IW
Travis Ishikawa 1B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 .167 .167 .333
Matt Wieters C 4 0 0 0 0 0 4 .229 .284 .398 .681 -0.081 GDP
J.J. Hardy SS 4 0 0 0 0 2 4 .267 .305 .469 .775 -0.028
Alexi Casilla 2B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 .266 .282 .548
Chris Dickerson DH 4 1 2 0 0 1 4 .265 .282 .458 .740 0.040 SB
Ryan Flaherty 2B-SS 4 2 2 3 0 0 4 .191 .256 .321 .577 -0.015 2·HR
Team Totals 37 5 11 5 1 7 38 .297 .316 .541 .856 -0.136
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 6/23/2021.
Toronto Blue Jays Table
Batting AB R H RBI BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS WPA Details
Melky Cabrera LF 3 1 1 2 0 0 4 .276 .320 .365 .685 0.016 SF
Rajai Davis LF 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .305 .339 .390 .730 0.000 HBP
Jose Bautista RF 3 2 1 3 2 0 5 .254 .350 .488 .838 -0.001 2B
Edwin Encarnacion DH 5 2 3 4 0 0 5 .274 .355 .545 .900 0.162 HR,2B
Adam Lind 1B 5 0 1 0 0 1 5 .337 .402 .554 .956 0.021
Colby Rasmus CF 4 1 1 1 1 1 5 .243 .312 .469 .781 0.022 HR
J.P. Arencibia C 4 2 3 1 0 0 5 .225 .251 .455 .705 0.105 HBP
Maicer Izturis 3B 5 2 2 1 0 1 5 .232 .267 .346 .613 -0.017 2·2B
Emilio Bonifacio 2B 4 2 2 1 0 0 4 .207 .233 .316 .549 0.076 2B,SB
Munenori Kawasaki SS 3 0 0 0 0 0 4 .228 .341 .329 .670 -0.018 SH
Team Totals 36 13 14 13 3 3 43 .389 .452 .694 1.147 0.366
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 6/23/2021.
Toronto Blue Jays Table
Pitching IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA IR IS WPA
Josh Johnson, W (1-2) 6 7 4 4 1 5 1 4.60 0.117
Aaron Loup 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1.95 0 0 0.016
Juan Perez 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.001
Dustin McGowan 1 1 1 1 0 2 1 5.40 0 0 0.000
Team Totals 9 11 5 5 1 7 2 5.00 0 0 0.134
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 6/23/2021.
Baltimore Orioles Table
Pitching IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA IR IS WPA
Freddy Garcia, L (3-5) 2.1 7 7 7 2 1 1 5.77 -0.330
T.J. McFarland 4.1 5 5 5 1 1 1 4.14 1 1 -0.031
Pedro Strop 0.1 1 1 1 0 0 0 7.17 2 2 -0.005
Troy Patton 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 4.09 0 0 0.000
Team Totals 8 14 13 13 3 3 2 14.62 3 3 -0.366
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 6/23/2021.

