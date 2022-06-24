 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread for Game 70: Jays @ Brewers

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago White Sox Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

We get to see Rowdy Tellez today. I miss him.

About Tellez:

Yimi Garcia may or may not be available for tonight’s game:

The team tells us that Nate Pearson is out with a ‘lat strain’. No timeline announced.

I feel sorry for the guy. He can’t buy any luck.

And George Springer is ‘feeling better’ today. He will take batting practice today and they will decide if he can maybe pinch-hit tonight.

Jonathan Davis is not in the Brewers’ lineup tonight. I’ve been waiting for the Brewers to post their lineup before heading out to get ready for the ride, but they have been very slow to post, so someone can put up the Brewers’ lineup in the thread.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS BREWERS
Santiago Espinal - 2B Christian Yelich - LF
Bo Bichette - SS Willy Adames - SS
Vladimir Guerrero - DH Rowdy Tellez - 1B
Alejandro Kirk - C Luis Urias - 2B
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Andrew McCutchen - DH
Raimel Tapia - CF Omar Narvaez - C
Matt Chapman - 3B Hunter Renfroe - RF
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Jace Peterson - 3B
Cavan Biggio - 1B Tyrone Taylor - CF
Alek Manoah - RHP Adrian Houser - RHP

Poll

Will Rowdy go deep this series?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Alek Manoah will pitch into the

view results
  • 0%
    5th
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    6th
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    7th
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    8th
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    9th
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which first baseman will drive in more runs this series?

view results
  • 0%
    Vlad
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Rowdy
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...