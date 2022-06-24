GameThread for Game 70: Jays @ Brewers

We get to see Rowdy Tellez today. I miss him.

About Tellez:

Rowdy Tellez acknowledged that he approached Ross Atkins to at least express that he was open to being traded when it was clear Vlad was owning 1B. “I wanted to further my career.” #Bluejays. — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) June 24, 2022

Yimi Garcia may or may not be available for tonight’s game:

Yimi Garcia is battling lower back inflammation. He threw some pitches earlier this afternoon to test it out.



Blue Jays waiting to see how he responds before making a decision on his availability. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 24, 2022

The team tells us that Nate Pearson is out with a ‘lat strain’. No timeline announced.

I feel sorry for the guy. He can’t buy any luck.

And George Springer is ‘feeling better’ today. He will take batting practice today and they will decide if he can maybe pinch-hit tonight.

Jonathan Davis is not in the Brewers’ lineup tonight. I’ve been waiting for the Brewers to post their lineup before heading out to get ready for the ride, but they have been very slow to post, so someone can put up the Brewers’ lineup in the thread.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS BREWERS Santiago Espinal - 2B Christian Yelich - LF Bo Bichette - SS Willy Adames - SS Vladimir Guerrero - DH Rowdy Tellez - 1B Alejandro Kirk - C Luis Urias - 2B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Andrew McCutchen - DH Raimel Tapia - CF Omar Narvaez - C Matt Chapman - 3B Hunter Renfroe - RF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Jace Peterson - 3B Cavan Biggio - 1B Tyrone Taylor - CF Alek Manoah - RHP Adrian Houser - RHP

Poll Will Rowdy go deep this series? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Alek Manoah will pitch into the 5th

6th

7th

8th

9th vote view results 0% 5th (0 votes)

0% 6th (0 votes)

0% 7th (0 votes)

0% 8th (0 votes)

0% 9th (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which first baseman will drive in more runs this series? Vlad

Rowdy vote view results 0% Vlad (0 votes)

0% Rowdy (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).