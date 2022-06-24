Friday Bantering: Jays Notes

I’m going to be missing for the weekend. It is time for the MS Ride. I’ve raised $3250 for MS Research, because of very generous friends and family. Thank you to everyone who donated.

If you would like to see my ride page, or, you know, add a few more dollars to the total, here is the link:

https://msspbike.donordrive.com/participant/Tom-Dakers

I haven’t been doing enough riding, we have had a very wet spring here, but I think I’m in good enough shape to do the ride (170+ KM over two days).

Guillermo Martinez made the obligatory apology for his conduct Wednesday.

Statement from Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez this afternoon after the five-game suspension was handed down -- pic.twitter.com/gJtliey5JG — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) June 24, 2022

There is a bit of Jays news:

Zack Collins and Shaun Anderson are both still with Blue Jays in Milwaukee on club’s taxi squad. Collins caught Yusei Kikuchi’s bullpen earlier this week in Chicago. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 24, 2022

I’d imagine that Collins might be added if George Springer has to go on the IL. Jeremy Beasley is also on the taxi squad in Milwaukee.

An improvement?

A Toronto Blue Jays source confirmed to me that the team will *not* be wearing that star-clad, red/white/blue striped cap for July 4th, instead they'll drop the stars and go with some simple blue and white stripes. #BlueJays #NextLevel



Full story here: https://t.co/ttKNcXnUqX pic.twitter.com/OtVjwBzddg — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) June 24, 2022

Aaron Judge signed a one-year, $19 million contract, to avoid arbitration.

He’ll be a free agent after the season. It will be interesting to see how much he signs for then.

Today’s lineup. No Springer. Espinal hits leadoff. Vlad DH.