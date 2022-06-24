 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Bantering: Jays Notes

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago White Sox Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

I’m going to be missing for the weekend. It is time for the MS Ride. I’ve raised $3250 for MS Research, because of very generous friends and family. Thank you to everyone who donated.

If you would like to see my ride page, or, you know, add a few more dollars to the total, here is the link:

https://msspbike.donordrive.com/participant/Tom-Dakers

I haven’t been doing enough riding, we have had a very wet spring here, but I think I’m in good enough shape to do the ride (170+ KM over two days).

Guillermo Martinez made the obligatory apology for his conduct Wednesday.

There is a bit of Jays news:

I’d imagine that Collins might be added if George Springer has to go on the IL. Jeremy Beasley is also on the taxi squad in Milwaukee.

An improvement?

Aaron Judge signed a one-year, $19 million contract, to avoid arbitration.

He’ll be a free agent after the season. It will be interesting to see how much he signs for then.

Today’s lineup. No Springer. Espinal hits leadoff. Vlad DH.

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...