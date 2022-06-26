GameThread Game #72: Blue Jays at Brewers

We have a rubber match today as the Jays look to get back into the winning column.

Here are this afternoon’s lineups. Springer is back, and Kirk is back catching. It feels like it could be a winner. Godspeed.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS BREWERS George Springer - CF Christian Yelich - DH Bo Bichette - SS Willy Adames - SS Vladimir Guerrero - DH Rowdy Tellez - 1B Alejandro Kirk - C Andrew McCutchen - LF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Luis Urias - 2B Santiago Espinal - 2B Omar Narvaez - C Matt Chapman - 3B Tyrone Taylor - RF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Jace Peterson - 3B Cavan Biggio - 1B Jonathan Davis - CF Jose Berrios - RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez - RHP

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).