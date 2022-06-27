GameThread Game #73: Red Sox at Blue Jays

Let’s start the new week with a W and put some distance between the Jays and this familiar division foe in the WC standings.

Here’s a little All Star update:

Our Blue Jays are rising ⭐️



KEEP VOTING: https://t.co/DwPiRk3RP2 pic.twitter.com/XsR9gER84c — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 27, 2022

Could Kikuchi be booted from the rotation?

Montoyo said the club hasn’t discussed any sort of bullpen role with Kikuchi yet — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) June 27, 2022

We have some injury updates, which is also functioning as a reminder for me as to which Blue Jays are on the IL:

#BlueJays injury updates:

- Danny Jansen was standing in and tracking pitches against Trevor Richards, who threw a live BP today (21 pitches)

- Jansen likely to have to play rehab games before he can come back but TBD on when

- Yimi García is going to get re-evaluated this week — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) June 27, 2022

In other reminders about who is a current Blue Jay, we have this roster move:

ROSTER MOVES:



RHP Shaun Anderson selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight



RHP Jeremy Beasley optioned to Triple-A



LHP Hyun Jin Ryu transferred to 60-day IL pic.twitter.com/MEFzvCvGTI — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 27, 2022

And in news about who might soon be a Blue Jay:

Sergio Romo close to signing an MLB deal with Blue Jays — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 27, 2022

Here are tonight’s lineups. The Red Sox are batting Rob Refsnyder leadoff, and Jays have brought their A lineup. Let’s go.

Today's Lineups RED SOX BLUE JAYS Rob Refsnyder - RF George Springer - CF Rafael Devers - 3B Bo Bichette - SS J.D. Martinez - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Xander Bogaerts - SS Alejandro Kirk - C Alex Verdugo - LF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Trevor Story - 2B Lourdes Gurriel - DH Christian Vazquez - C Matt Chapman - 3B Jackie Bradley - CF Santiago Espinal - 2B Bobby Dalbec - 1B Cavan Biggio - LF Connor Seabold - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

