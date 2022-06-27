GameThread Game #73: Red Sox at Blue Jays

Let’s start the new week with a W and put some distance between the Jays and this familiar division foe in the WC standings.
Here’s a little All Star update:
Our Blue Jays are rising ⭐️— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 27, 2022
KEEP VOTING: https://t.co/DwPiRk3RP2 pic.twitter.com/XsR9gER84c
Could Kikuchi be booted from the rotation?
Montoyo said the club hasn’t discussed any sort of bullpen role with Kikuchi yet— Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) June 27, 2022
We have some injury updates, which is also functioning as a reminder for me as to which Blue Jays are on the IL:
#BlueJays injury updates:— Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) June 27, 2022
- Danny Jansen was standing in and tracking pitches against Trevor Richards, who threw a live BP today (21 pitches)
- Jansen likely to have to play rehab games before he can come back but TBD on when
- Yimi García is going to get re-evaluated this week
In other reminders about who is a current Blue Jay, we have this roster move:
ROSTER MOVES:— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 27, 2022
RHP Shaun Anderson selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight
RHP Jeremy Beasley optioned to Triple-A
LHP Hyun Jin Ryu transferred to 60-day IL pic.twitter.com/MEFzvCvGTI
And in news about who might soon be a Blue Jay:
Sergio Romo close to signing an MLB deal with Blue Jays— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 27, 2022
Here are tonight’s lineups. The Red Sox are batting Rob Refsnyder leadoff, and Jays have brought their A lineup. Let’s go.
Today's Lineups
|RED SOX
|BLUE JAYS
|Rob Refsnyder - RF
|George Springer - CF
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|J.D. Martinez - DH
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Xander Bogaerts - SS
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Alex Verdugo - LF
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Trevor Story - 2B
|Lourdes Gurriel - DH
|Christian Vazquez - C
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Jackie Bradley - CF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Bobby Dalbec - 1B
|Cavan Biggio - LF
|Connor Seabold - RHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
Poll
How many games will the Jays win in this series?
-
5%
0
-
20%
1
-
34%
2
-
40%
All 3!
Poll
Who will have the best start in this series?
-
31%
Gausman
-
11%
Stripling
-
57%
Manoah
Poll
Will Sergio Romo pitch in a game in this series?
-
48%
You bet
-
51%
Nah
We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).
Loading comments...