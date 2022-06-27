 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread Game #73: Red Sox at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Let’s start the new week with a W and put some distance between the Jays and this familiar division foe in the WC standings.

Here’s a little All Star update:

Could Kikuchi be booted from the rotation?

We have some injury updates, which is also functioning as a reminder for me as to which Blue Jays are on the IL:

In other reminders about who is a current Blue Jay, we have this roster move:

And in news about who might soon be a Blue Jay:

Here are tonight’s lineups. The Red Sox are batting Rob Refsnyder leadoff, and Jays have brought their A lineup. Let’s go.

Today's Lineups

RED SOX BLUE JAYS
Rob Refsnyder - RF George Springer - CF
Rafael Devers - 3B Bo Bichette - SS
J.D. Martinez - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Xander Bogaerts - SS Alejandro Kirk - C
Alex Verdugo - LF Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Trevor Story - 2B Lourdes Gurriel - DH
Christian Vazquez - C Matt Chapman - 3B
Jackie Bradley - CF Santiago Espinal - 2B
Bobby Dalbec - 1B Cavan Biggio - LF
Connor Seabold - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

