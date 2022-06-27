Jays Roster Move: Anderson Up, Beasley Down

The Jays made a move before tonight’s game.

Shaun Anderson is coming up from Buffalo with Jeremey Beasley going the other way. To make room on the 40-man, Hyun Jin Ryu was moved to the 60-day IL. We saw Anderson a bit this spring and he did have 10 strikeouts in 10 innings.

For the Bisons, he pitched in 14 games, starting 6 with a 3.91 ERA. In 46 innings, he walked 16 and struck out 39 with 47 hits.

They are continuously looking for guys who can give them innings in the pen.

And Ben Nicholson-Smith tells us that Sergio Romo is ‘nearing a deal’ with the Jays. Romo was just released by the Mariners after posting an 8.26 ERA in 14.1 innings. Romo is 39. I can’t say I’m a big fan.

Our old friend Thomas Pannone is signing with the KIA Tigers of the Korean Baseball League.

Danny Jansen took batting practice today and said his left hand feels fine. He’ll start a rehab assignment soon. He could be back with the Jays within a couple of weeks.

The Red Sox have two players who won’t be making the trip to Toronto: Tanner Houch and CFer Jarren Duran.

Alejandro Kirk. Vladimir Guerrero, and Bo Bichette all lead their positions in All-Star voting. George Springer is third among outfielders.

Santiago Espinal is second at second base, Danny Jansen is third at DH and Lourdes Gurriel is sixth, and Teoscar Hernandez seventh in the outfield voting.

Tonight’s lineup. Biggio plays left, Gurriel DHes.