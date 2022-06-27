Gausman was Great, Jays Win

Red Sox 2 Blue Jays 7

It is so nice to see a good starting pitching performance. It seems like it has been a long long time.

Kevin Gausman threw seven shutout innings, allowing just 4 hits (3 singles and a ‘double’ that would have been an out but it hit the second base bag, and deflected away from ), 2 walks and 10 strikeouts. It was much more like the early season Gausman than the guy we’ve seen over the last few starts.

We needed a starter to go deep into a game. Thank you, Kevin.

And we got a bunch of homers. Three of them.

We scored:

One in the first: George Springer started us off with a walk and Bo Bichette doubled him home. I was hoping for more, but Vlad struck out (a rare poor at-bat), Alejandro Kirk ground one to short, but Bichette wandered too far off first and was put out after a brief rundown. If we hadn’t scored so many runs, we would have been cursing that play. And Teoscar Hernandez struck out.

Three in the third: Springer homered, Bo singled, and Vlad homered. The next two batters got one, Kirk hit by pitch and Hernandez singled, but that was the end of the fun.

Three in the fifth: Kirk doubled, Teoscar singled and Matt Chapman hit his 11th home run of the season.

We had 10 hits, 3 homers and 3 doubles. There were also two hit batters but both were on fairly soft pitches.

Everyone in the starting lineup had a hit, except Santiago Espinal, who didn’t look great at the plate, but everyone has some down parts to the season. He’s now 0 for his last 16. Bo and Teoscar had 2 hits each.

David Phelps got 3 flyouts in the eighth. Shaun Anderson got his first Blue Jays playing time in the ninth. It did not go well, 2 singles, a sac fly, another single, a popup. Next batter ground one that hit Anderson and it bounced away from him. His throw to first was in the dirt and Vlad couldn’t scoop it. A fly-out (on a full count, Anderson did get robbed on a call or two that at-bat).

Jays of the Day: Gausman (.239 WPA), Springer (.125) and Bichette (.121).

The Red Sox went with starter Connor Seabold a lot longer than I would have expected (he gave up 7 runs in 4.2 innings. I guess they didn’t want to use up the bullpen.

A nice way to start the series with the Red Sox.