Tuesday Bantering: Romo is in Toronto

It is Tuesday and the Jays have a new pitcher. Though not officially and he won’t be on the roster until tomorrow, Sergio Romo is at Rogers Centre and he threw batting practice. Romo hasn’t been good in years, but it isn’t like we are shoulders deep in great relievers. He will have his physical tonight.
The team announced that Nate Pearson will be shut down for 3 to 4 weeks with a lat strain.
And Julian Merryweather will be out ‘weeks’, so he might be put on the 60-day IL to make room for Romo.
With five games in four days against the Rays coming up, it will be interesting how they arrange the starting rotations. I wonder if Thomas Hatch will get a start, maybe get called up as the 27th man? And will Max Castillo get Yusei Kikuchi’s spot in the rotation this time through?
$47.99 US seems like a lot for a baseball cap that I’d leave in a bar, but I don’t mind how it looks.
Today’s lineup. No Kirk today. One thing about the possible three-catcher roster that we might have, is Kirk could DH almost every day, and catch on days that someone else from the lineup needs a DH day.
Today's Lineups
|RED SOX
|BLUE JAYS
|Rob Refsnyder - CF
|George Springer - DH
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|J.D. Martinez - DH
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Xander Bogaerts - SS
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Alex Verdugo - LF
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Trevor Story - 2B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Christian Vazquez - C
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Franchy Cordero - 1B
|Gabriel Moreno - C
|Christian Arroyo - RF
|Raimel Tapia - CF
|Michael Wacha - RHP
|Ross Stripling - RHP
In other MLB news:
- Freddie Freeman was unhappy with how his Free Agent negotiations went this winter and he is, at least, considering getting a new agent.
- Bryce Harper is having surgery on his broken finger, and will be out at least six weeks, but likely more. There seem to have been a lot of guys hit by pitch on the hand this season.
- The Angels and Mariners have been handed a lot of suspensions. Angels’ Manager Phil Nevins get 10 games. Jesse Winker (Mariners) got 7. Anthony Rendon (Angels) 5 games, when he comes off the IL, or if he comes off the IL. Dom Chiti (Angels pitching coach) 5 games. J.P. Crawford (Mariners) 5 games. Getting 3 games Andrew Wantz, Ryan Tepera, both Angels. Two games for Raisel Iglesias (Angels), Julio Rodriguez (Mariners), Ray Momtgomery (Angels bench coach), Manny Del Campo (Angel interpreter, I wonder if an interpreter has ever been suspended before). And Bill Haselman (Angels catching coach) got 1 game.
