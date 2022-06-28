 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread Game #74: Red Sox at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Hello, Blue Jays. I would like one win today please. Is that too much to ask?

Here are tonight’s lineups. No Kirk, so it’s no good.

Today's Lineups

RED SOX BLUE JAYS
Rob Refsnyder - CF George Springer - DH
Rafael Devers - 3B Bo Bichette - SS
J.D. Martinez - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Xander Bogaerts - SS Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Alex Verdugo - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Trevor Story - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B
Christian Vazquez - C Santiago Espinal - 2B
Franchy Cordero - 1B Gabriel Moreno - C
Christian Arroyo - RF Raimel Tapia - CF
Michael Wacha - RHP Ross Stripling - RHP

Poll

Will either team’s DH have an extra base hit tonight?

view results
  • 68%
    Yep, ours!
    (20 votes)
  • 0%
    Yep, theirs!
    (0 votes)
  • 3%
    Neither
    (1 vote)
  • 27%
    Both
    (8 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

Poll

The latest inning Ross Stripling will throw a pitch in is the:

view results
  • 0%
    first-fourth
    (0 votes)
  • 41%
    fifth
    (14 votes)
  • 52%
    sixth
    (18 votes)
  • 5%
    seventh or later
    (2 votes)
34 votes total Vote Now

Poll

The Jays wil score more runs off of:

view results
  • 85%
    the Sox starter
    (29 votes)
  • 14%
    the Sox bullpen
    (5 votes)
34 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).

