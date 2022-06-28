GameThread Game #74: Red Sox at Blue Jays

Hello, Blue Jays. I would like one win today please. Is that too much to ask?
Here are tonight’s lineups. No Kirk, so it’s no good.
Today's Lineups
|RED SOX
|BLUE JAYS
|Rob Refsnyder - CF
|George Springer - DH
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|J.D. Martinez - DH
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Xander Bogaerts - SS
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Alex Verdugo - LF
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Trevor Story - 2B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Christian Vazquez - C
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Franchy Cordero - 1B
|Gabriel Moreno - C
|Christian Arroyo - RF
|Raimel Tapia - CF
|Michael Wacha - RHP
|Ross Stripling - RHP
Poll
Will either team’s DH have an extra base hit tonight?
-
68%
Yep, ours!
-
0%
Yep, theirs!
-
3%
Neither
-
27%
Both
Poll
The latest inning Ross Stripling will throw a pitch in is the:
-
0%
first-fourth
-
41%
fifth
-
52%
sixth
-
5%
seventh or later
Poll
The Jays wil score more runs off of:
-
85%
the Sox starter
-
14%
the Sox bullpen
We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).
Loading comments...