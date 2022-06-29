 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Banter: Romo Signed

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Game Two-Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

We knew this was coming, Sergio Romo has officially been signed by the Blue Jays. Shaun Anderson was optioned back to Buffalo and Tayler Saucedo has been transferred to the 60-day IL.

Romo has an 8.16 ERA in 14.1 innings with the Mariners (the type of number that gets you released). He had 11 strikeouts and 4 walks.

He has been throwing a slider (46.7% of the time), fastball (39.1%, averaging 85.5 MPH) and change (14.1%, 80 MPH). How to tell the difference between the change and the fastball would be a trick.

This will be a test of the Pete Walker emergency fix a pitcher system.

Dan Shulman tweeted that Buck Martinez has finished cancer treatment. He’s going home to rest up. But he figures to be back calling games sometime in the second half of the season. Great to hear that he’s ok.

Russell Martin will throw out the first pitch in tomorrow’s Canada Day game.

It is a nice touch. It will be good to see him.

The team hasn’t announced the starting pitchers for the Rays series.

Tonight’s lineup as we try to finish the sweep. Kirk back in at catcher and Vlad DHes. Teoscar gets the day off.

Today's Lineups

RED SOX BLUE JAYS
Rob Refsnyder - RF George Springer - CF
Rafael Devers - 3B Bo Bichette - SS
J.D. Martinez - DH Vladimir Guerrero - DH
Xander Bogaerts - SS Alejandro Kirk - C
Alex Verdugo - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Christian Vazquez - C Raimel Tapia - RF
Franchy Cordero - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B
Yolmer Sanchez - 2B Santiago Espinal - 2B
Jackie Bradley - CF Cavan Biggio - 1B
Nick Pivetta - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

