Gamethread Game #75: This Is Our House

And it is a very very very fine house.
It is hard not to love Vlad.
I'm doing this from my phone, so it will be quick. Posting from the phone isn't easy.
I guess "Boston Media" has been whining about Covid rules. Personally, I'm ok with there being a cost of you are scared of a little needle. But then Boston Media has long been a strange thing.
Speaking of rules:
11 percent of the Rays remaining games are in Toronto pic.twitter.com/ReB03J64Ej— Mike Gianella (@MikeGianella) June 29, 2022
Anyway, we go for the sweep tonight, with Alec Manoah pitching. That just fills me with warmth.
I can't post the lineups.
And cutting and pasting the little rule blurb is too much for this bear of very little brain. Just, you know, be reasonable.
And Go Jays Go.
Loading comments...