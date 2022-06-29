Gamethread Game #75: This Is Our House

And it is a very very very fine house.

It is hard not to love Vlad.

I'm doing this from my phone, so it will be quick. Posting from the phone isn't easy.

I guess "Boston Media" has been whining about Covid rules. Personally, I'm ok with there being a cost of you are scared of a little needle. But then Boston Media has long been a strange thing.

Speaking of rules:

11 percent of the Rays remaining games are in Toronto pic.twitter.com/ReB03J64Ej — Mike Gianella (@MikeGianella) June 29, 2022

Anyway, we go for the sweep tonight, with Alec Manoah pitching. That just fills me with warmth.

I can't post the lineups.

And cutting and pasting the little rule blurb is too much for this bear of very little brain. Just, you know, be reasonable.

And Go Jays Go.