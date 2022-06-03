Game #51 GameThread: Twins @ Blue Jays

The start of a new series and, hopefully, the start of a new series sweep. Baseball is more fun when the Jays can score.

There is some Jays news:

They are telling us that Hyun Jin Ryu will miss “multiple weeks” with a forearm strain and elbow inflammation. He’s still getting it looked at, before deciding on a treatment.

Matt Chapman gets the day off. He was due an off-day this weekend, they decided to make it today after he got hit by pitch yesterday, but he’s “fine” (as my wife says ‘the four-letter f word).

And Tim Mayza threw BP today and all is good.

George Springer is back in the lineup after missing a couple of games with a ‘non-Covid’ illness.

Today's Lineups TWINS BLUE JAYS Byron Buxton - CF George Springer - CF Jorge Polanco - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Kyle Garlick - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Gary Sanchez - DH Teoscar Hernandez - DH Gio Urshela - 3B Danny Jansen - C Jose Miranda - 1B Raimel Tapia - RF Trevor Larnach - RF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Ryan Jeffers - C Santiago Espinal - 3B Jermaine Palacios - SS Cavan Biggio - 2B Chi Chi Gonzalez - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Go Jays Go

