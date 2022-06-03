Jays Win Streak Ends

Twins 9 Blue Jays 3

It was the battle of home runs early. By the end of the third inning, the Jays had 2 home runs and the Twin 3.

Unfortunately, the Jays stopped scoring at the end of the third inning, while the Twins scored 3 more runs.

The Jays only had 4 hits, the last one Vlad’s homer in the third. Springer in the Jays' first at-bat of the game. Bo followed with a double, and Teoscar singled him home. Our only other hit was Vlad’s homer in the third.

The Twins, on the other hand, had 12 hits, 5 of them home runs.

Yusei Kikuchi went 4.2 innings, allowed 7 hits, 4 earned, no walks, 6 strikeouts, 3 home runs.

Trevor Richards got 4 outs, allowed 2 earned giving up his own home run.

Julian Merryweather pitched a scoreless inning, giving up a single.

Andrew Vasquez only got 1 out. He hit a batter, made a balk, and didn’t watch the runner on second, allowing him to get an easy steal. And then had a ball hit back at him that he deflected away from any fielder. It was not fun to watch. But I wasn’t thrilled that they pulled him, since the game was pretty much over, why use another arm?

Jeremy Beasley got the last 5 outs, giving up his own 2-run homer. He also gave up a walk and had 3 strikeouts.

The ball seemed to be flying much better than it did earlier in the season. MLB has to tinker with things constantly, but I like the ball that flies more than the one that doesn’t.

Jay of the Day? Let’s give one to Cavan Biggio (.086 WPA, for his 2 walks).

Suckage: Kikuchi (-.209), Richards (-.143).

And all the batters, after the 3rd inning, deserve a collective one.