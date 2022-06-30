GameThread Game #76: Rays at Blue Jays

The Jays are welcoming (welcoming?) in the Rays, who may be less Rays-ian this year than previous. We shall see.

This seems good:

In the month of June, 5 teams have 6+ players with a wRC+ over 100:



TOR: 8

NYY: 6

ATL: 6

HOU: 6

BAL: 6 — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) June 30, 2022

If you’ve got a moment, cast some votes of support for your favorite Blue Jays!

6 #BlueJays are MLB All-Star voting finalists:



C Alejandro Kirk

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

SS Bo Bichette

2B Santiago Espinal

OFs George Springer, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.



Phase 2 of voting is July 5-8, with the head-to-head winners becoming ASG starters in LA. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 30, 2022

Here are tonight’s lineups. Moreno catches.

Today's Lineups RAYS BLUE JAYS Yandy Diaz - 3B George Springer - CF Wander Franco - SS Bo Bichette - SS Harold Ramirez - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Randy Arozarena - LF Alejandro Kirk - DH Isaac Paredes - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Vidal Brujan - RF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Taylor Walls - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Francisco Mejia - C Santiago Espinal - 2B Josh Lowe - CF Gabriel Moreno - C Ryan Yarbrough - LHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Poll How many games will the Jays win in this series? 0

1

2

3

4

All 5 vote view results 4% 0 (1 vote)

4% 1 (1 vote)

4% 2 (1 vote)

40% 3 (9 votes)

13% 4 (3 votes)

31% All 5 (7 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which Ray will have the most RBIs against the Jays in this series? Yandy Diaz

Wander Franco

Randy Arozarena

Isaac Paredes

Vidal Bruján

Taylor Walls

Francisco Mejia vote view results 11% Yandy Diaz (2 votes)

27% Wander Franco (5 votes)

22% Randy Arozarena (4 votes)

27% Isaac Paredes (5 votes)

5% Vidal Bruján (1 vote)

0% Taylor Walls (0 votes)

5% Francisco Mejia (1 vote) 18 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many batters will Kikuchi walk tonight? 0!

1-2

3

4 or more vote view results 0% 0! (0 votes)

31% 1-2 (7 votes)

27% 3 (6 votes)

40% 4 or more (9 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

