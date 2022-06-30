 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread Game #76: Rays at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

The Jays are welcoming (welcoming?) in the Rays, who may be less Rays-ian this year than previous. We shall see.

This seems good:

If you’ve got a moment, cast some votes of support for your favorite Blue Jays!

Here are tonight’s lineups. Moreno catches.

Today's Lineups

RAYS BLUE JAYS
Yandy Diaz - 3B George Springer - CF
Wander Franco - SS Bo Bichette - SS
Harold Ramirez - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Randy Arozarena - LF Alejandro Kirk - DH
Isaac Paredes - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Vidal Brujan - RF Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Taylor Walls - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B
Francisco Mejia - C Santiago Espinal - 2B
Josh Lowe - CF Gabriel Moreno - C
Ryan Yarbrough - LHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Poll

How many games will the Jays win in this series?

view results
  • 4%
    0
    (1 vote)
  • 4%
    1
    (1 vote)
  • 4%
    2
    (1 vote)
  • 40%
    3
    (9 votes)
  • 13%
    4
    (3 votes)
  • 31%
    All 5
    (7 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which Ray will have the most RBIs against the Jays in this series?

view results
  • 11%
    Yandy Diaz
    (2 votes)
  • 27%
    Wander Franco
    (5 votes)
  • 22%
    Randy Arozarena
    (4 votes)
  • 27%
    Isaac Paredes
    (5 votes)
  • 5%
    Vidal Bruján
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Taylor Walls
    (0 votes)
  • 5%
    Francisco Mejia
    (1 vote)
18 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many batters will Kikuchi walk tonight?

view results
  • 0%
    0!
    (0 votes)
  • 31%
    1-2
    (7 votes)
  • 27%
    3
    (6 votes)
  • 40%
    4 or more
    (9 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).

