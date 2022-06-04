GameThread Game #52: Twins at Blue Jays

The Blue Jays were never going to win straight games until the end of the season, and I knew that, but it was disappointing to see the streak come to an end yesterday. Hopefully they can still take the series, but it’ll have to start with a win today.
Poll
Who will be the first Jay to hit a homer today?
-
50%
An infielder inc catcher
-
50%
An outfielder inc DH
Poll
How many innings will Berríos pitch today against his former team?
-
0%
0-2
-
13%
3-4
-
81%
5-6
-
4%
7+
Poll
Will the Jays score 5 or more runs today?
-
91%
You bet!
-
8%
Nah
