 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Today in Jays history: Jays come back from 10-0 to beat Red Sox

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles

33 Years Ago Today

One of my favourite games of all time, from 1989.

The Blue Jays beat the Red Sox 13-11 in 12 innings.

It was a fantastic game. After six innings, it was 10-0 Red Sox.

Alex Sanchez started for the Jays. Sanchez was our first-round draft pick in 1987 and rose through the minors quickly. Perhaps far too quickly. Player development has changed a lot since those days. In 1988, his first full season of pro ball, he threw 207 innings. There is no way a team would do that today. With the shorter seasons in the minors, no pitcher (never mind one in his first full year in pro ball) would never throw 200 minor league innings now. In 2019 Yennsy Diaz led the Fisher Cats with 144 innings, which, after a quick look around, it was likely the most innings thrown by a Jays pitcher in the minors.

Sanchez made three starts and one relief appearance for us in 1989, his only season in the majors. This game was his last start. Sanchez got 1 out, gave up 3 hits, 1 home run, 3 walks, and 5 earned runs.

Xavier Hernandez came in and stopped the bleeding in the first. He gave up a run in each of the next 3 innings and 2 in the sixth, but he got us some innings, pitching 6.2 innings, allowing 8 hits, 5 runs, 2 earned, 3 walks with 2 strikeouts.

Xavier was also a rookie that year. He pitched in 7 games for us. After the season, we lost him in the Rule 5 draft to the Astros. He would have a 10-year MLB career, pitching in 463 games, mostly in relief.

Our comeback started in the seventh. We scored 2 runs. Red Sox starter Mike Smithson walked the first two batters (Lloyd Moseby and Ernie Whitt). In comes Bob Stanley. He walks Rance Mulliniks to load the bases. We score 1 when Nelson Liriano hits into a double play and another on a Junior Felix ground-rule double. But it seemed like a missed opportunity.

In the eighth, we scored 4. Then, with one out, we had three straight singles (George Bell, Fred McGriff, and Moseby) scoring 2. An out later, Mulliniks doubled, scoring another, and Liriano singled, making the game 10-6.

In the ninth, we scored 5. Tony Fernandez singled, Kelly Gruber walked, and Bell doubled. 10-7. Whitt hit a grand slam home run after a Moseby walk to load the bases. We were up 11-10.

Unfortunately, Tom Henke, in his second inning of work, gave up a run in the bottom of the inning to put the game into extras.

Dennis Lamp threw a scoreless tenth and eleventh for the Red Sox, but Duane Ward matched him.

In the 12th inning, Tom Lawless led off with a single. Liriano bunted him to second, and Felix homered. 13-11 Jays.

Ward threw a 1, 2, 3 bottom of the inning, and we won.

Jays of the Day: Whitt (.612 WPA, mainly for the grand slam), Ward (.375, for 3 innings of no-hit relief), Felix (.298, 3 for 7, including the game-winning home run), and David Wells (.113, who got the last out of the ninth).

Suckage: Henke (-.405, for the blown save), Sanchez (-.358), and McGriff (-.144, 1 for 6 on the day, he also made 3 errors, 2 were on one play, he booted a ground ball and, in a hurry to make up for it, threw it away).

The Jays moved to 23-31, second last in the AL East. Red Sox 24-27, 3rd in the AL East. But we were strong the rest of the way, finishing first, but lost to the A’s in the ALCS.

Toronto Blue Jays Table
Batting AB R H RBI BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS Pit Str WPA Details
Junior Felix RF 7 1 3 3 0 1 7 .291 .333 .473 .806 28 19 0.298 HR,2B
Tony Fernandez SS 7 1 2 0 0 1 7 .217 .245 .329 .574 30 20 -0.060
Kelly Gruber 3B 6 1 1 0 1 1 7 .283 .345 .418 .763 24 13 -0.022
George Bell LF 6 2 2 1 0 2 6 .260 .305 .429 .734 21 13 0.043 2B
Fred McGriff 1B 6 1 1 0 0 1 6 .295 .391 .565 .956 18 12 -0.144
Lloyd Moseby CF 4 3 1 2 2 1 6 .223 .313 .356 .669 21 11 0.008
Ernie Whitt C 5 2 2 4 1 0 6 .317 .413 .528 .941 25 11 0.612 HR
Rance Mulliniks DH 3 1 2 1 2 0 5 .230 .319 .278 .597 20 9 0.027 2B
Tom Lawless PR 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 .214 .303 .214 .517 2 2 0.097 SB
Nelson Liriano 2B 5 0 1 1 0 0 6 .309 .346 .426 .772 19 11 -0.062 SH,GDP
Team Totals 50 13 16 12 6 7 57 .320 .393 .500 .893 208 121 0.797
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 6/4/2020.

Boston Red Sox Table
Batting AB R H RBI BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS Pit Str WPA Details
Jody Reed SS 6 1 1 1 1 1 7 .278 .346 .361 .707 31 18 0.325
Ed Romero 2B 6 2 1 0 1 1 7 .218 .271 .236 .508 25 15 -0.004
Wade Boggs 3B 4 2 2 0 3 0 7 .302 .395 .444 .839 29 13 -0.031 IW
Mike Greenwell LF 3 2 2 1 1 0 4 .298 .393 .455 .848 12 5 0.085
Danny Heep LF 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 .289 .372 .316 .688 15 11 0.003
Marty Barrett PH 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .251 .318 .332 .649 17 15 -0.113
Sam Horn 1B 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .116 .191 .163 .354 7 4 -0.031
Dwight Evans RF 3 1 2 2 0 0 4 .295 .419 .486 .904 10 7 0.056 SF
Randy Kutcher RF 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 .263 .391 .316 .707 11 4 0.059 SH
Ellis Burks CF 4 1 2 5 0 0 6 .294 .369 .503 .871 22 15 0.117 HR,SF,SH,GDP
Carlos Quintana DH 5 1 1 0 1 1 6 .286 .375 .429 .804 25 14 -0.061 2B
Nick Esasky 1B-LF 5 1 1 0 1 1 6 .260 .312 .457 .768 18 11 0.009
Rich Gedman C 5 0 1 0 0 0 6 .207 .274 .289 .563 11 8 -0.114 SH
Mike Smithson P
Bob Stanley P
Rob Murphy P
Lee Smith P
Dennis Lamp P
Team Totals 44 11 13 9 10 5 59 .295 .411 .386 .797 233 140 0.300
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 6/4/2020.

Toronto Blue Jays Table
Pitching IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA WPA
Alex Sanchez 0.1 3 5 5 3 0 1 7.36 -0.358
Xavier Hernandez 6.2 8 5 2 3 2 0 2.70 -0.023
Tom Henke 1.2 2 1 1 3 0 0 5.14 -0.405
David Wells 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.57 0.113
Duane Ward, W (2-6) 3 0 0 0 1 3 0 2.49 0.375
Team Totals 12 13 11 8 10 5 1 6.00 -0.298
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 6/4/2020.

Boston Red Sox Table
Pitching IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA WPA
Mike Smithson 6 4 2 2 3 5 0 4.70 0.115
Bob Stanley 1.2 5 4 4 1 1 0 4.70 -0.007
Rob Murphy 0.1 2 1 1 0 0 0 2.30 -0.020
Lee Smith 0.1 2 4 4 2 1 1 8.44 -0.784
Dennis Lamp, L (0-1) 3.2 3 2 2 0 0 1 3.86 -0.102
Team Totals 12 16 13 13 6 7 2 9.75 -0.798
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 6/4/2020.

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...