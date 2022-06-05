Jays trade Borucki to Mariners for Keenan

The Jays traded Ryan Borucki to the Mariners for minor league infielder Tyler Keenan.

Borucki was DFAed, so someone was likely to take him off waivers, so getting something back for him, is, I guess, a win.

Sportsnet tells that Borucki (28) was the longest-tenured player on the Jays. Now that honour falls to Tim Mayza and Danny Jansen. Both were picked up in the 2013 draft. Mayza in the 12th and Jansen in the 16th round.

Keenan was a 4th round draft pick in 2020. He’s been playing third and first base in High A for the Mariners. In 25 games this season he’s hitting .250/.349/.391 with 3 home runs, 12 walks and 29 strikeouts. He is 23.

I don’t see him as a prospect but then we weren’t going to get a lot for Ryan. It is tough to give up on a lefty who can throw 95, but he also has to throw strikes.

Welcome to the Jays Tyler. Best of luck Ryan.