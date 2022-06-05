GameThread Game #53: Twins at Blue Jays

We are back in the winning column, and looking to take the series win during this rubber match game.

It’s a beautiful day here today, so I’m being dragged to the beach.

The Jays will be in their red uniforms today, for reasons?

Blue Jays vs. Twins series finale this afternoon, with Kevin Gausman and his teammates rocking the red jerseys, caps and helmets today.



Here are today’s lineups. The Jays’ looks pretty darn good, and is also entirely right handed.

Today's Lineups TWINS BLUE JAYS Luis Arraez - DH George Springer - CF Gary Sanchez - C Bo Bichette - SS Jorge Polanco - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Gio Urshela - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Trevor Larnach - RF Alejandro Kirk - DH Jose Miranda - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Gilberto Celestino - CF Santiago Espinal - 2B Nick Gordon - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Jermaine Palacios - SS Danny Jansen - C Devin Smeltzer - LHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

