GameThread Game #54: Blue Jays at Royals - RAIN DELAY

By Kate Stanwick
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Jays are in Kansas City, and we’re in a rain delay.

Let’s hope they have a bit more success than they did against the Twins.

We had a roster move today:

Here are tonight’s lineups. The Jays once again is a thing of beauty.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS ROYALS
George Springer - CF Whit Merrifield - DH
Bo Bichette - SS Kyle Isbel - LF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Bobby Witt - SS
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Salvador Perez - C
Alejandro Kirk - DH MJ Melendez - RF
Santiago Espinal - 2B Hunter Dozier - 1B
Matt Chapman - 3B Emmanuel Rivera - 3B
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Michael Taylor - CF
Danny Jansen - C Nicky Lopez - 2B
Ross Stripling - RHP Daniel Lynch - LHP

Poll

How many games will the Jays win in this series?

view results
  • 4%
    0
    (4 votes)
  • 2%
    1
    (2 votes)
  • 22%
    2
    (20 votes)
  • 71%
    All 3!
    (64 votes)
90 votes total Vote Now

Poll

The latest inning Ross Stripling will throw a pitch today is the:

view results
  • 5%
    first-third
    (4 votes)
  • 36%
    fourth
    (29 votes)
  • 48%
    fifth
    (38 votes)
  • 10%
    sixth or later
    (8 votes)
79 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many pitchers will the Jays use today?

view results
  • 20%
    1-3
    (15 votes)
  • 48%
    4
    (36 votes)
  • 25%
    5
    (19 votes)
  • 6%
    6 or more
    (5 votes)
75 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).

