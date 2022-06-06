GameThread Game #54: Blue Jays at Royals - RAIN DELAY

The Jays are in Kansas City, and we’re in a rain delay.
Let’s hope they have a bit more success than they did against the Twins.
We had a roster move today:
Nate Pearson goes to the 60-day IL to free up a 40-man spot for Matt Gage. Jeremy Beasley is optioned.— Andrew Stoeten (@AndrewStoeten) June 6, 2022
The fact that Pearson has already been out 60 days means this is just a paper move.
Here are tonight’s lineups. The Jays once again is a thing of beauty.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|ROYALS
|George Springer - CF
|Whit Merrifield - DH
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Kyle Isbel - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Salvador Perez - C
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|MJ Melendez - RF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Hunter Dozier - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Emmanuel Rivera - 3B
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Nicky Lopez - 2B
|Ross Stripling - RHP
|Daniel Lynch - LHP
Poll
How many games will the Jays win in this series?
-
4%
0
-
2%
1
-
22%
2
-
71%
All 3!
Poll
The latest inning Ross Stripling will throw a pitch today is the:
-
5%
first-third
-
36%
fourth
-
48%
fifth
-
10%
sixth or later
Poll
How many pitchers will the Jays use today?
-
20%
1-3
-
48%
4
-
25%
5
-
6%
6 or more
We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it's "don't be terrible," but these days, it's also, "please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines." If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don't do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it's that they're always still in it (so please, no "Game Over" comments until the game is actually over).
