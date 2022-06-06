Jays Call Up Matt Gage

The Jays have made a roster move before tonight’s game.

Lefty Matt Gage has been added to the active roster.

Jeremy Beasley was sent back to Buffalo.

And Nate Pearson moves from the 15 to the 60-day IL. It doesn’t change anything for Nate, the 60 days is retroactive to opening day.

Gage is 29. He has a 1.08 ERA in 16.2 innings at Buffalo. He allowed 10 hits, 5 walks and 21 strikeouts. He was a 10th-round pick for the Giants back in 2014, but hasn’t made it to the majors before. He’s also been in the Mets, and Diamondbacks systems.