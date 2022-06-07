Who’s Hot, Who’s Cold: Blue Jays Pitchers

Over the past two weeks, the Blue Jays were 10-2. The pitchers had a 4.08 ERA.

Hot

Alek Manoah: 2 starts, 1-0, 3.29. In 13.2 innings, batters hit .241/.255/.389 with 2 home runs, 1 walk and 14 strikeouts.

He didn’t hit a batter over those two starts. He’s been very consistent, going at least 5 innings in each of his starts and 6 innings in all but one start. He’s made 30 career starts and already has a 3.4 bWAR. By the end of the season, he’ll be in our top fifty for bWAR for pitchers and likely top 40. And he’ll be in our top 50 for wins before the end of the season. It is going to be fun watching him climb up our leaderboards.

Ross Stripling: 5 games, 1 start, 2-0, 1 save, 1.54 ERA. In 11.2 innings, batters hit .186/.205/.256 with 1 walk and 10 strikeouts.

In the two-week period, he’s done about everything a pitcher can do. Been long man, got a save, and pitched 5 innings of 1 hit ball in a start. He’s been terrific this season.

David Phelps: 5 games, 1 save, 2 holds, 0.00 ERA. In 5.2 innings, batters hit .250/.286/.250 with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts.

Yimi Garcia: 5 games, 3 holds, 0.00 ERA. In 5 innings, batters hit .000/.118/.000 with 2 walks and 7 strikeouts.

He’s having a very nice season.

Cold

José Berríos: 2 starts, 1-0, 7.71 ERA. In 9.1 innings, batters hit .250/.325/.611 with 3 home runs, 3 walks and 14 strikeouts.

He had one very, very bad start (2.2, 6 earned) and one very good start (7 innings, 2 earned 13 strikeouts). Hopefully, the great start against the Twins is a sign of things to come.

Yusei Kikuchi: 2 starts, 0-1, 5.59 ERA. In 9.2 innings, batters hit .372/.386/.651 with 3 home runs, 1 walk and 10 strikeouts.

One start was sort of ok. He gave up 9 hits in 5 innings but allowed just 2 runs. I’m not sure if I should admire his ability to pitch his way in and out of trouble or admire the luck involved. His other start was 4.2 inning with 4 earned off 3 home runs. This all came after a string of four starts. It would be nice if he could pitch deeper into games. He’s only made it through 6 innings twice in 10 starts.

Trevor Richards: 6 games, 1 win, 1 hold, 6.75 ERA. In 5.1 innings, batters hit .263/.364/.474 with 1 home run, 2 walks and 8 strikeouts.

He had 4 good outings and 2 bad ones (2 earned in each). He has a 4.88 ERA so far this year, which isn’t what you want to see from a setup guy. I keep thinking of him as the ‘old veteran,’ but he’s only in his 5 MLB season. Maybe it is the hair?

Adam Cimber: 6 games, 2-0, 3 saves, 3.60. In 5.0 innings, batters hit .278/.316/.611 with 2 home runs, 1 walk and 3 strikeouts.

Cold might be mean, but then he’s given up 2 home runs in 5 innings.

Julian Merryweather: 5 games, 1 hold, 1 blown save. IN 4 innings, batters hit .368/.429/.526 with 1 home run, 1 walk, and 3 strikeouts.

He gave up 2 earned in one appearance, but no runs in his other four appearances, but then he allowed a baserunner in every appearance.

In Between

Kevin Gausman: 3 starts, 2-1, 3.68 ERA. In 14.2 innings, batters hit .297/.338/.438 with 1 home run, 4 walks and 16 strikeouts.

Of his three starts, one was very good (6 inning, 0 earned), one was okish (5 innings, 3 earned) and one was bad (3.2 inning, 5 runs, 3 earned). There was a fair bit of talk that he is tipping his pitches. If he is I’m sure they will come up with a fix.

Jordan Romano: 4 games, 2 saves, 1 hold, 4.91 ERA. In 3.2 innings batters hit .333/.444/.400 with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts.

He had the one game that Charlie pulled him with 2 outs in the 9 and Ross Stripling came in to save the game for him. Managers have long gone with the idea that that would never pull their closer until he’d lost the save. It was the right move, and it worked. It was Jordan’s third day in a row of pitching. But Romano tells us that he likes to work as much as possible, throwing 3 days in a row was normal for closers a few years back.

Also Pitched

Trent Thornton: 3 games, 3.00 ERA. In 3 innings batters hit .182/.250/.273.

He’s been just fine since coming back from Buffalo.

Andrew Vasquez: 4 games, 5.40 ERA. In 3.1 innings, batters hit .168/.333/.167 with 1 walk and 2 strikeouts.

He’s been fine in low-leverage spots.

Jeremy Beasley: 2 games, 9.00 ERA. In 3 innings, batters hit .308/.357/.769 with 2 home runs, 1 walk and 5 strikeouts.

And he’s back in the minors.

Matt Gage: 1 game, 0.00 ERA. In 1 inning, batters hit .000 with 2 strikeouts.

It was great to see his MLB debut.

IL

Hyun Jin Ryu: 2 starts, 4.00 ERA. In 9 innings, batters hit .278/.297/.472 with 2 home runs, 1 walk and 5 strikeouts.

And now he’s on the IL with left forearm inflammation. There isn’t a timeline for how long he’ll be out, but it is likely to be more than a month.

Tim Mayza: He should be back soon.

Tayler Saucedo: Might be back by the end of the month.

Nate Pearson: Pitching in Buffalo. Could be back anytime if things go well in Buffalo.