Danny Jansen Out with a Broken Finger

I thought that when he came out to catch in the ninth, Danny Jansen was ok, but no.

Jansen is going on the IL with a broken finger (or a left 5th metacarpal fracture). No word on how long he’s expected to be out.

Zack Collins has been called up. Yeah, I’d rather have Moreno instead.

Zack is hitting .103/.297/.310 in 9 games with the Bisons. Before that, he had a .194/.275/.387 batting line with the Jays. He had a great start with the Jays, but that petered out quickly.

With Collins as the backup, I’m hoping they decide Kirk can catch 5-6 game a week.

I think Moreno might be called up if Jansen is out for a long period.

Tonight’s lineup. No Gurriel and Springer is DH.