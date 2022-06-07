Danny Jansen Out with a Broken Finger

I thought that when he came out to catch in the ninth, Danny Jansen was ok, but no.
Jansen is going on the IL with a broken finger (or a left 5th metacarpal fracture). No word on how long he’s expected to be out.
Zack Collins has been called up. Yeah, I’d rather have Moreno instead.
Zack is hitting .103/.297/.310 in 9 games with the Bisons. Before that, he had a .194/.275/.387 batting line with the Jays. He had a great start with the Jays, but that petered out quickly.
With Collins as the backup, I’m hoping they decide Kirk can catch 5-6 game a week.
I think Moreno might be called up if Jansen is out for a long period.
Tonight’s lineup. No Gurriel and Springer is DH.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|ROYALS
|George Springer - DH
|Whit Merrifield - RF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Salvador Perez - C
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|MJ Melendez - DH
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Carlos Santana - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Kyle Isbel - CF
|Raimel Tapia - LF
|Emmanuel Rivera - 3B
|Bradley Zimmer - CF
|Nicky Lopez - 2B
|Alek Manoah - RHP
|Brad Keller - RHP
