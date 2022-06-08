GameThread Game #56: Blue Jays at Royals

I don’t see a GameThread started, so I thought I better put one together. It is a quicky. If Kate puts one up we can change to that.

Today’s lineup as we go for the sweep.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ROYALS George Springer - CF Whit Merrifield - RF Bo Bichette - SS Andrew Benintendi - LF Vladimir Guerrero - DH Bobby Witt - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Salvador Perez - DH Raimel Tapia - RF MJ Melendez - C Lourdes Gurriel - LF Carlos Santana - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Zack Collins - C Michael Taylor - CF Cavan Biggio - 1B Nicky Lopez - 2B Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Brady Singer - RHP

Go Jays Go

Remember we have rules around here. Mostly don’t say anything you wouldn’t say to my face.