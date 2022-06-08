GameThread Game #56: Blue Jays at Royals

I don’t see a GameThread started, so I thought I better put one together. It is a quicky. If Kate puts one up we can change to that.
Today’s lineup as we go for the sweep.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|ROYALS
|George Springer - CF
|Whit Merrifield - RF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Salvador Perez - DH
|Raimel Tapia - RF
|MJ Melendez - C
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Carlos Santana - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Emmanuel Rivera - 3B
|Zack Collins - C
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Cavan Biggio - 1B
|Nicky Lopez - 2B
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
|Brady Singer - RHP
Go Jays Go
Remember we have rules around here.
