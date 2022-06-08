Gabriel Moreno to Join Jays in Detroit

Keegan Matheson and Daniel Alvarez-Montes are reporting that Gabriel Moreno is being called up and will going the Jays ‘at some point’ this weekend in Detroit.

Moreno is hitting .323/.377/.406 in 35 games for the Bisons this year, playing all but four as catcher (DHing the other games).

I can understand them calling up Collins at first when they needed someone here today and preferred to have someone who knew the pitching staff. But now that there is a day off, they can have a moment to decide how to work him in with Kirk.

I’m thinking Andrew Vasquez will need to go on the IL, so they may go with 3 catchers and one less reliever for a bit. Or they could send Collins back to Buffalo and bring up another pitcher (Mayza?).

I’m looking forward to seeing Moreno. I’m not expecting he’ll be a terrific hitter right off the start. The Orioles' top prospect Adley Rutschman hasn’t set the world on fire. He’s hitting .145/.230/.200 for the O’s after 14 games. I’ve no doubt that Rutschman will be a very good player. Sometimes it takes catchers a bit to get the offense/defense balance right.