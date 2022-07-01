Around The Nest Episode 3 - Ricky Tiedemann Rumours

Around the Nest is the Blue Jays minor league podcast that goes up and down the system to talk to the experts of each level to get the freshest news and insights about Blue Jays prospects.

Sitting in a sometimes dark room in Fort Myers, Andrew Thriffiley of the Dunedin Blue Jays (low-A) drops some exciting hot goss about Blue Jays prospect Ricky Tiedemann. Andrew also tells us about Nick Frasso’s nickname, Damiano Palmegiani’s bat, and Trenton Wallace’s performance in June.

Host Tyler Zickel of the Vancouver Canadians (high-A) gets excited for a Tiedemann start on Canada Day, talks about position-player-pitching par excellence by Mack Mueller, and introduces us to Anthony Morales.

Up with the New Hampshire Fisher cats (double-A) Steve Goldberg makes his Around The Nest debut from Portland, Maine ahead of a Yosver Zulueta - Chris Sale matchup. We hear Steve give updates about Jimmy Burnette, Cam Eden, Sean Mellon, and recent callups Trevor Schwecke and Davis Schneider. Pat Malacaro characterizes his Buffalo Bisons (triple-A) lineup as speed-first, so they are reliant on the pitching staff to carry the team. However, recently the team has been left with just two starters thanks to some callups to Toronto.

Pat gives us the rundown about Derek Holland’s velo, Adrian Hernandez’s injury, and their newest shortstop Roy Kinyon, who is 100 years old.

