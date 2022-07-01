 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canada Day GameThread

By Tom Dakers
Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Happy Canada Day.

Russell Martin is throwing out the first pitch. It will be good to see him again. Apparently he’s addicted to golf these days.

Thomas Hatch is in Toronto and looks to be the 27th man for tomorrow’s doubleheader. He might be starting in one of the games.

Today's Lineups

RAYS BLUE JAYS
Yandy Diaz - 3B George Springer - CF
Ji-Man Choi - 1B Bo Bichette - SS
Wander Franco - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Isaac Paredes - 2B Alejandro Kirk - C
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Harold Ramirez - DH Raimel Tapia - LF
Josh Lowe - LF Lourdes Gurriel - DH
Rene Pinto - C Santiago Espinal - 3B
Brett Phillips - RF Cavan Biggio - 2B
Corey Kluber - RHP Jose Berrios - RHP

Remember we have rules....don’t break them ok?

