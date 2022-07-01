Canada Day GameThread

Happy Canada Day.

Russell Martin is throwing out the first pitch. It will be good to see him again. Apparently he’s addicted to golf these days.

Thomas Hatch is in Toronto and looks to be the 27th man for tomorrow’s doubleheader. He might be starting in one of the games.

Our friends at Foco have some Canada Day Bobblehead. They are very good quality, but not cheap.

Today's Lineups RAYS BLUE JAYS Yandy Diaz - 3B George Springer - CF Ji-Man Choi - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Wander Franco - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Isaac Paredes - 2B Alejandro Kirk - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Harold Ramirez - DH Raimel Tapia - LF Josh Lowe - LF Lourdes Gurriel - DH Rene Pinto - C Santiago Espinal - 3B Brett Phillips - RF Cavan Biggio - 2B Corey Kluber - RHP Jose Berrios - RHP

