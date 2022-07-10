Game #87 Preview: Castillo vs Gilbert

The Blue Jays will once again try to desperately avoid a sweep on this west coast road trip, trying to eek out a win in front of the tens of thousands of Blue Jays’ fans who made the trip to Seattle. The game gets underway at 4:10 ET.

Blue Jays’ Starter

With Kevin Gausman still on the mend, the Jays are going with a bullpen day, hoping to get some bulk out of Max Castillo to start things. Castillo last pitched on Thursday, so isn’t likely to be available for a long time. I’m sure if he got through the order once, that would be adequate. But more would absolutely be great.

Thanks to Alek Manoah going deep into the game yesterday, most of the relievers should be available to follow Castillo into the game. The only one I’m fully ruling out in this one is Yimi Garcia, who has pitched in both games since returning from the IL on Friday.

Mariners’ Starter

Logan Gilbert will get the ball for the Mariners, making his 18th start of the season. The righty has really broken out this year, entering play today with a 10-3 record and a 2.61 ERA. His FIP comes in nearly a full run higher at 3.50, as he really isn’t doing anything in that aspect exceptionally well. He has a below average K/9 rate of 8.37, while his BB/9 rate of 2.61 and his HR/9 rate of 0.90 are notably better than average, but outside the top 20.

Gilbert faced the Jays in Toronto back in May, and while he had a pretty good start, he did end up getting the loss. He pitched 7 innings, allowing 3 runs on 6 hits and 2 walks, striking out 9. He kept the ball in the yard, but was outdueled by José Berríos as the Jays won that one 3-0.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

Mariners’ Lineup

Logan leads the charge in the series finale. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/o3F4V4llTc — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 10, 2022

Yesterday’s Heroes

José Ramírez fell a triple short of the cycle, picking up the Monster Bat award thanks to his 3 hits and 3 RBI. His big day helped his Guardians to the 13-1 destruction of the Royals.

Alex Verdugo had a huge day for the Red Sox. He tied things up in the bottom of the 8th with an RBI single, then walked things off in the bottom of the 10th with a 2-out 2-run single. Add in a 6th inning single, and Verdugo walks home with the WPA King trophy with an unfathomable 1.061 mark on the day, as the Red Sox beat the Yankees 6-5.

Carlos Rodón went the distance yesterday, throwing 9 innings of 1 run ball to take home the Pitcher of the Day award. He struck out 12 while walking 2 and giving up a trio of hits. He also got the win, as his Giants beat the Padres 3-1.

Find the Link

Find the link between Logan Gilbert and Canadian Kevin Nicholson.

Stats retrieved from Fangraphs and Baseball Savant