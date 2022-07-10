Yet Another Loss

Blue Jays 5 Mariners 6

That was a mess. We had:

A ball went right through Vladimir Guerrero's glove on what would have been an inning-ending out.

A poor throw from Bo Bichette (though not called an error, it looked like Julio Rodriguez would have beat out the throw anyway. The two plays cost us two runs.

Tim Mayza hit a batter, threw a wild pitch, defected a ground ball away from a fielder and threw another wild pitch.

A popup was missed by Gabriel Moreno. It didn't look like a hard play, but he just whiffed on it since that was followed by Carlo Santana's home run, which put the Mariners ahead in the bottom of the eighth and won the game for them.

It is weird, defense hasn't been an issue in this streak of crappy play, but today it was an issue, and it cost us the game.

Offensively, for the first time in a while, we had a pretty good game.

10 hits, 5 of them from the top two in the order, 2 more hits from Tapia and 3 home runs. It would have been nice if they weren’t all solo homers. George Springer hit the first pitch of the day out of the park. Raimel Tapia homered in the fourth. And Bo Bichette homered to put us ahead again in the seven (after defense cost us the lead over the two innings before).

We got our two non-homer runs in the fifth. Moreno led off with a single. Cavan Biggio replaced him with a force out. Springer doubled to give us runners on second and third. And Bo singled to drive both in.

We had 0 fors from Vlad, Gurriel, and Biggio. Biggio, in particular, had a bad day of it, leaving 3 on base. He’s in a slump. Cavan has had 1 hit and no walks in his last 18 at-bats. There is something wrong when he goes four games without a home run.

Max Castillo went 4.1 innings, allowing 3 hits, 3 runs (only 1 earned) 1 walk and 3 strikeouts. The ball going through Vlad’s glove cost him the 2 unearned runs.

David Phelps came in with one out and two on. He gave up a walk to load the bases. And then he got the comebacker that should have ended the inning. Phelps threw home, forcing the runner at the plate. Unfortunately, Moreno’s throw to first went right through the webbing of Vlad’s glove. I don’t know how that happens. Vlad’s used that glove for weeks and hasn’t had a problem. At the worst possible moment, this happens. After that, Rodriguez ground one to short. Bo threw high, but it looked that Rodriguez would have been safe. Thankfully there was a fly-out after that. But our 4-1 lead became a 4-3 lead.

Mayza had all his troubles in the sixth, but only one run scored, tying the game.

Adam Cimber pitched an excellent neat seventh and came out for the eight. I’m all for a reliever who is doing well, getting a second inning. Unfortunately, this time it didn’t work. Moreno dropped the popup, and Santana homered.

Trevor Richards got the last two outs on strikeouts.

A frustrating game, at the end of a frustrating road trip.

Jays of the Day: Bichette (.339 WPA, 3 hits, home run), Tapia (.140, 2 hits, home run), and Springer (.113, 2 hits, home runs). Let’s give Castillo an honourable mention. I think he bought himself another

Suckage: Cimber got the big number (-.494), but much of that was from the Moreno error. Mayza (-.132, he had a tough time), Biggio (-.100). I’m giving Vlad one as well...that glove issue opened the flood gates. I don’t know the answer. Look into a different glove provider? Phelps had the number too, but that was because of the glove.

Tomorrow is an off-day. Though not really an off day as the team will be going to Julia Budzinski’s funeral. I’ve been to funerals of children. There is nothing worse. I feel so bad for her parents. I don’t know how you get through that.