Blue Jays Mid-Term Report Cards: Raimel Tapia

Raimel Tapia will be the last of the batters that we run through this little exercise. Cavan Biggio only had 153 PA, so we’ll give him and Zimmer and the rest an incomplete

Tapia came over from the Rockies with Adrian Pinto for Randal Grichuk.

I thought Colorado might be the right place for Randal, that the thin air might add a bit to his power numbers. I was wrong apparently. Grichuk is hitting .240/.280/.376 with 8 home runs in 72 games for the Rockies. As usual, he started off great, he was hitting .333/.388/.483 at the end of April (you can almost hear Pat telling us about Randal’s new approach and how he’s figured things out, now that he’s had enough at-bats in the MLB). Then came May and a .226/.253/.345 line. June was more of the same. July hasn’t started off well .100/.100/.200. But it will take until late July for the glow of the good start to wear off.

Tapia, he’s been much the opposite. A slow start. He had a .241/.276/.282 line at the end of May.

Since the start of June, he’s been much better .295/.309/.495. Ramiel hasn’t learned Randal’s lesson of starting hot and living off the glow. Ramiel got the start cold and when he started hitting no one will notice.

Standard Batting G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ TB GDP SH 72 246 232 25 61 14 0 4 22 4 1 9 46 .263 .289 .375 .664 87 87 7 3 View Original Table

If he could take a walk more than twice a month, he would be so much better (he is 3 walks behind Grichuck for the season, why can’t we have a fourth outfield that can take a walk?).

The Jays do have him hitting the ball harder. He has a 31.6% hard-hit rate this year, and 24.6% last year.

He only has 4 steals this season. I’d like more. If you run that fast you ought to get us some seasons.

Defensively, he hasn’t been the player I expected. In total, for the three outfield spots, he has a -19.5 UZR/150. I don’t understand what is going on with him. His number last year was 6.1 on the good side. With his speed, he should be better.

Outs Above Average has him at a -4. Last year he was a +1.

I’d like to hope the defensive numbers improve. I can’t see what they wouldn’t.

Baseball Reference has him at a -.9 and FanGraphs at a -.4.

I think he’s fine as a fourth outfielder if he keeps hitting the way he has for the last couple of months. He’s playing more than I’d expect, but then we don’t have many left-handed bats.