Blue Jays Mid-Term Report Cards: Alek Manoah

We started the batters’ report cards with an easy one, so we should start the pitchers with an easy one.

37 starts into his MLB career he has an 18-6 record. Win-loss records are largely offence-dependent, but still, 18-6 is pretty amazing.

This season, he has a 2.34 ERA in 17 starts. 97 strikeouts and 25 walks in 107.2 innings. He’s averaging 6 and a third innings per start.

Standard Pitching W L ERA G GS IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF ERA+ FIP 9 4 2.34 17 17 107.2 81 33 28 10 25 0 97 7 0 3 428 171 3.40 View Original Table

Generated 7/12/2022. Provided by Baseball-Reference.com Generated 7/12/2022.

His FIP (3.41) and xFIP (3.89) suggests that he’s had a bit of luck, but then no one has a 2.34 ERA in today’s game without some luck.

Last year he hit 16 batters, so far this year, in about the same number of innings he’s only hit 7.

His strikeout rate is down a bit (22.7% from 27.7) but his walk rate has dropped a bunch too (5.8% from 8.7). He’s good at keeping down the hard contact (21.1%).

Lefties (.256/.320/.387) hit him far better than righties (.157/.208/.267). I’d imagine, as his career goes on, he and Pete Walker will come up with ways to close that gap.

He’s just been great to watch. He is leaning into the role of bulldog or staff ace.