GameThread Game #88: Phillies at Blue Jays

Let’s shake off the road trip, and get this home stand started with a W. Or a bunch of W’s. But I don’t want to be greedy. Let’s start with one.

Here are tonight’s lineups. Danny Jansen makes his return.

Today's Lineups PHILLIES BLUE JAYS Kyle Schwarber - LF George Springer - CF Rhys Hoskins - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Nick Castellanos - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Darick Hall - DH Alejandro Kirk - DH Didi Gregorius - SS Teoscar Hernandez - RF Bryson Stott - 2B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Matt Vierling - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Odubel Herrera - CF Santiago Espinal - 2B Garrett Stubbs - C Danny Jansen - C Mark Appel - RHP Jose Berrios - RHP

Poll How many games will the Jays win in this series? None

One

Both! vote view results 15% None (3 votes)

36% One (7 votes)

47% Both! (9 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll What is the highest number of runs the Jays will score in a game this series? 0-3

4-5

6-8

9+ vote view results 16% 0-3 (3 votes)

22% 4-5 (4 votes)

27% 6-8 (5 votes)

33% 9+ (6 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Danny Jansen have an extra base hit in his return? You bet

Nah vote view results 83% You bet (15 votes)

16% Nah (3 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).