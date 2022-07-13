Jays Fire Charlie Montoyo

Ken Rosenthal is telling us that the Jays have fired Charlie Montoyo

Doing this a couple of days after he was at the funeral of Mark Budzinski’s daughter seems overly mean to me, but I guess that’s life in the big leagues.

No word on who will be replacing him or who will manage tonight’s game. Nor if any of the coaching staff will be leaving too.

We’ll add to this as news comes out.

Update:

Jon Morosi tells us that John Schneider will take over as manager and will hold the job for the rest of this season. Casey Candaele has been promoted to the role of bench coach from the Bisons.

I wondered if there was an outside choice for the job that explained why the move was being made right now, not at the break. But no they are just removing Charlie.