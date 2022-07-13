Wednesday Bantering: Jays Stuff

Watching the press conference with Ross Atkins, I wonder how often the reporters can ask the same question. I’m sure I heard Ross give the exact same answer several times.

Of course, he isn’t going to roast Charlie. No, he isn’t going to say Charlie lost the clubhouse. No matter how many times you rephrase the question, he’s not going to give you that answer.

On the plus side, I think John Schneider will be a very good manager. It does seem like he’s been groomed for the role for some time now. I don’t expect that we’ll notice any change in how the team is run. We still have the same coaches, there isn’t going to be a sudden shift in how things are done. Lineups, bullpen management, shifts, that stuff is all going to be done the same way.

But I think John will command respect from the players. Many of them had him as a manager in the minors.

Congratulations John, I hope you are our manager for years to come.

On the negative side, I think it is a bad message to send to players that if they don’t play well, we’ll just say it is the manager’s fault. I think that if you give someone an excuse they will use it.

Kevin Gausman says he is ready to go tonight:

Spoke with #Bluejays pitcher Kevin Gausman who will get the start Thursday against the Royals. Ankle is feeling good. “I’m ready to go.” — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) July 13, 2022

John Schneider’s first lineup doesn’t show any changes from what Charlie was doing. I’d move some guys around to show everyone that someone new was running things.

Today's Lineups PHILLIES BLUE JAYS Kyle Schwarber - LF George Springer - CF Rhys Hoskins - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Nick Castellanos - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Darick Hall - DH Alejandro Kirk - C Bryson Stott - 2B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Matt Vierling - CF Lourdes Gurriel - DH Didi Gregorius - SS Matt Chapman - 3B Yairo Munoz - 3B Santiago Espinal - 2B Garrett Stubbs - C Raimel Tapia - LF Zack Wheeler - RHP Ross Stripling - RHP

Be ready for a bunch of whining and complaining coming from KC:

Up until today, 25 total visiting players had not been allowed into Canada because they were unvaccinated. Kansas City by itself has 10 -- including four of its five top hitters and its two best starters. They'll be replaced by a rash of AAA and AA players who will be in Toronto. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 13, 2022

They all did their own research.